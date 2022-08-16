University of Florida Health Shands Selects Syntellis Performance Solutions to Streamline, Strengthen and Drive Financial Operations Performance

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced that UF Health has selected Syntellis to modernize and unify its hospitals’ financial planning, cost accounting and decision-support practices.

The exclusive, multi-year deal will focus on optimizing UF Health hospitals’ financial and operational performance by providing a single platform that combines integrated planning, cost accounting and data insights designed specifically for healthcare.

UF Health, the Southeast’s most comprehensive academic health center, will leverage Syntellis’ Axiom Healthcare Suite, including Axiom Financial Planning, Axiom Service Line Planning, Axiom Budgeting, Axiom Performance Reporting, and Axiom Enterprise Decision Support for all of its hospitals. UF Health seeks to improve health through its missions of outstanding patient care, education, and high-impact research innovation.

The UF Health network serves patients from all 67 Florida counties and manages more than three million inpatient and outpatient visits each year. With over 30,000 employees, UF Health is home to three not-for-profit hospital systems — UF Health Shands, UF Health Jacksonville and UF Health Central Florida — and includes 10 hospitals.

“At an esteemed health system like UF Health, education, research, clinical expertise, resources and leading-edge technologies come together to provide the best patient care possible and ultimately improve public health outcomes,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions. “Our partnership with UF Health represents a unique opportunity to further deploy our intelligent planning and performance solutions to diverse, world-renowned health institutions. We look forward to collaborating with UF Health to help identify new opportunities for organizational success and support the delivery of high-quality patient care.”

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include enterprise planning, cost and decision support, and financial and clinical analytics tools to elevate organizational performance and transform vision into reality. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its Axiom and Connected Analytics software, combined with No. 1 rankings from Black Book Research and an HFMA Peer Review designation for six consecutive years, Syntellis helps healthcare providers acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

