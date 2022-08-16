Allegiant Teams with Navitaire to Transform Digital Platforms

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), Las Vegas’ home-town airline, has chosen the cloud-enabled Navitaire Airline Platform to power its evolving digital strategies. The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) plans to migrate to Navitaire’s fully cloud-based platform in early 2023. The transition will include the New Skies® order-based reservation and retailing system, GoNow day-of-departure and Ancillary Pricing Optimization. Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry, powering over 60 of the world’s leading low-cost and hybrid carriers today.

Allegiant Air is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart that focuses on linking travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class leisure destinations. The carrier has grown rapidly, and now serves over 600 routes offering low base fares and convenient non-stop service. Allegiant plans to further expand its network over the next three years as it takes delivery of 50 new aircraft.

Navitaire has a long tradition of ancillary sales leadership, powering the digital retailing success of many of the world’s LCCs and digital pioneers. Allegiant plans to leverage Navitaire’s proven digital platform to help it build on this great success and take the next step in its digital journey.

“Allegiant is harnessing Navitaire’s power as an industry-leading digital tech provider to let us continue to be nimble and innovative in today’s dynamic environment,” said Rob Wilson, Allegiant CIO. “With the options available to us through this partnership, Allegiant will further establish itself as a leader in the leisure travel industry.”

“Navitaire is honored to join forces with Allegiant Air to help it remain at the forefront of the aviation industry, with ever-stronger digital capabilities,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Our solutions have underpinned the success of many of the industry’s digital pioneers by providing a highly scalable cloud-hosted platform that is open, digital, connected and powered by data. These elements offer virtually unlimited possibilities and are vital to fueling the strategies of high-growth airlines like Allegiant.”

Navitaire is one of the first technology providers to move its entire airline platform solutions to the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology that supports modern offer and order retailing concepts. Its extensive API suite and proven retailing and distribution capabilities gives airlines flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer’s journey. Navitaire's dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, enables connections with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.

About Allegiant Air

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire’s New Skies reservations solution is a digital, e-commerce-first airline platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics, and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach that manages both the offer and the order throughout the customer lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision-making and omnichannel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.