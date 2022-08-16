Keystone Capital Announces Partnership with Novatio Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Capital Management, L.P. (“Keystone”) is pleased to announce an investment partnership with Novatio Solutions (“Novatio” or “the Company”). Novatio is a fast-growing hyperautomation consultancy with deep expertise in automation strategy, software implementation, and ongoing support of automation programs. Novatio primarily works in partnership with UiPath and Automation Anywhere, the leading robotic process automation (“RPA”) and intelligent automation software platforms.

Founded in 2015, Novatio has quickly grown into an automation consulting leader, providing its roster of enterprise, healthcare, and SLED (state, local, and education) clients with full-lifecycle automation solutions consisting of process discovery & mining, software implementation & customization, bot development, and ongoing managed support & execution services. Novatio’s differentiated delivery and talent development model is supported by a best-in-class automation technology training program. The Company’s rapidly expanding team includes more than 100 resources across the U.S. and India. For more information on Novatio, visit www.novatiosolutions.com.

“We are delighted to partner with a patient and experienced investor in Keystone Capital to help build on the success Novatio has enjoyed to date,” remarked Gokul Solai, CEO of Novatio. “Intelligent automation is still in its infancy and this partnership is an important step to ensure we will continue to be at the forefront of the industry. We look forward to continuing to develop new and exciting solutions to expand the impact that process consulting and automation can have within our client partners’ organizations.”

Novatio represents a furtherance of Keystone’s investment success in the tech-enabled services sector. “Novatio is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunity in the intelligent automation industry,” commented Bill Sommerschield, Managing Director at Keystone Capital. “We are thrilled to partner with Gokul and his team to collaboratively build a preeminent service provider in this dynamic and fast-growing marketplace.”

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Senior debt financing was provided by CIBC Bank USA and legal counsel was provided by DLA Piper. Novatio was advised by Equiteq in connection with this transaction.