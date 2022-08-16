Stratodesk and Davenport Group Partner to Deliver Enhanced End-to-End IT Solutions to Organizations Nationwide

Stratodesk helps Davenport Group enhance its strategic focus on the EUC space by making it easy for organizations to self-service with Stratodesk NoTouch OS. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LEWISBURG, Tenn. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratodesk, the EUC endpoint OS innovator, and Davenport Group, a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner providing end-to-end solutions for customers around the country, today announced their partnership. Davenport Group is now included within the Stratodesk Edge channel partner program, which delivers enhanced end-to-end IT solutions to organizations nationwide.

This new partnership will give joint customers, especially in the education, health care, state and local government, and manufacturing markets, the benefit of a comprehensive IT solution that covers everything from storage to data security technologies and advanced EUC solutions from Stratodesk NoTouch software.

“We continue our focus as a channel-led company and commitment to providing enterprises across the country and beyond with access to best-of-breed leading technology solutions,” said Emanuel Pirker, Founder and CEO at Stratodesk. “Customers gain competitive advantage through the feature-rich EUC technology solutions offered by Stratodesk’s partnership with trusted technology advisors.”

Since 2001, Davenport Group has provided a feature-rich portfolio of IT solutions – data center modernization, virtualization, storage, data protection, HCI and client computing – to businesses across North America. Its years of field experience and countless advanced certifications in Dell EMC and VMware technologies and recognition as a Dell EMC Certified Titanium Partner and a VMware Enterprise Partner means Davenport Group provides customers real IT transformation. By delivering Stratodesk NoTouch OS as a preferred EUC operating system, Davenport ensures customers now have more secure, hybrid workplaces.

“Working with Stratodesk will enable Davenport Group to enhance our strategic focus on the end-user computing space by making it easier than ever for organizations to self-service within Stratodesk NoTouch OS. Our clients will benefit greatly from this unique capability from the EUC innovator,” said Sonia St. Charles, CEO of Davenport Group. “Our customers want secure endpoints, user mobility, and ease of management – a critical IT need we meet with Stratodesk when paired with Dell and VMware Solutions. Additionally, as a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner, these latest updates mean our customers can leverage new and existing Dell PCs, laptops, and thin clients – repurposing them with the latest clients from VDI/Cloud vendors to operate like new.”

Davenport Group is the latest addition to Stratodesk Edge – Stratodesk’s channel partner enablement program. Interested distributors and resellers can learn more by visiting https://www.stratodesk.com/partners/become-a-partner/, while interested customers can request a live demo of Stratodesk NoTouch software.

Joint Stratodesk and Davenport Group customers are able to leverage Stratodesk software to enable multiple worksites and mobile workers. This partnership will give organizations a solution that quickly and easily converts their endpoints into centrally managed and secure endpoints capable of delivering seamless user experiences to end users through VMware Horizon. Stratodesk NoTouch software runs on all an organization’s endpoints regardless of make, model or manufacturer, and it comes preinstalled with all the VDI clients. Companies can gain significant budget enhancements by removing the need to purchase cutting-edge hardware, while easily connecting endpoints to their network environment and integrating with other solutions from Davenport Group. For more information about Davenport’s services, please visit www.davenportgroup.com.

About Davenport Group

Davenport Group designs and implements IT solutions that help organizations proactively manage their data — today and into the future. Specializing in enterprise data storage and virtual infrastructure, Davenport Group is an end-to-end solutions provider serving mid-market customers nationwide. Davenport Group is a certified woman-owned business (WBENC). Visit www.davenportgroup.com to learn more.

About Stratodesk

Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is the leading global EUC innovator of endpoint OS software. Stratodesk’s agile and customer-centric, Linux-based managed OS software, Stratodesk NoTouch, is defining end user computing with its freedom to transform any device into a cloud-ready and highly secure endpoint, enabling companies to cost-effectively manage their unified VDI endpoint deployments and secure digital perimeters. Stratodesk’s software works seamlessly across all x64, x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi based hardware products, increases endpoint security, and simplifies user experience. Today, with nearly one million licenses deployed globally across multiple industries, Stratodesk prides itself on its authenticity and dedication to delivering the most innovative software solution to its customers. For more information, visit www.stratodesk.com.