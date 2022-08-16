A Leading Apple Device Management Provider, Addigy, Announces Strategic Growth Investment from PSG

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addigy, a leading SaaS-based Apple device management provider serving corporate IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has received a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth.

In the past two years, Mac laptop use in the workplace has surged 63%, with over half of IT teams indicating a growing demand for Apple devices in their companies. With this growing popularity of Apple devices, we believe corporate IT teams and MSPs face unprecedented challenges in securing and scaling Apple devices. Addigy offers solutions geared to streamline Apple device management and elevate the Apple IT ecosystem by offering its customers the only multi-tenant, cloud-based MDM platform on the market. Addigy’s differentiated multi-tenant implementation can enable customers to ensure one of the highest levels of Apple security and efficiency in scaling of operations across multiple organizations, all within one interface.

Further, Covid-19 led to a proliferation of at-home workplace devices and perimeter-based security vulnerabilities. As a result, enterprises had to examine endpoint security and, most importantly, identity-based management. In our view, Addigy provides one of the most advanced IT management platforms to deliver on this by providing one of the highest levels of security, scalability, and end-user productivity. The company’s MDM and integrated remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform is used by over 1,500 customers that support over 4,000 organizations worldwide.

“ Addigy has developed one of the most advanced Apple device management platforms by combining RMM and MDM technologies. Our PSG investment is key to our ambitions to expand globally and pioneer key ecosystem integrations to allow Apple devices to be fully integrated within IT organization workflows,” commented Jason Dettbarn, CEO of Addigy. “ I am very excited to partner with PSG, a leading SaaS growth investor, and continue Addigy’s trajectory of innovation with an aim towards meeting the rapidly evolving needs of IT teams and towards providing our customers the highest level of support.”

“ This is a space we have been watching for some time, and in our view, the product Jason and his team developed and brought to the MDM market fills a key need for IT teams and MSPs, specifically with its understanding and expertise of the macOS software,” commented Rick Essex, Managing Director at PSG. “ We believe Addigy’s platform provides an agile solution with the ability to scale and support Apple device integration for businesses as they grow. We are excited to work with the team to bring this solution to a broader range of corporations and MSPs.”

Cascadia Capital served as financial advisor and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. served as legal advisor to Addigy. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to PSG.

About Addigy

More than 4,000 organizations across the globe trust Addigy to help their IT teams manage Apple device security, inventory, reporting, mobile device management, policies, and troubleshooting. Addigy is the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that makes it easy for managed service providers and corporate IT teams to monitor and manage employees’ Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices from a single location, anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.addigy.com.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 110 companies and facilitated over 400 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.