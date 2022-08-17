LLOG Exploration Awards Audubon Contract for Salamanca FPS Project, Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audubon Engineering Company LP (Audubon), a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction, and fabrication services, has entered into an agreement with LLOG Exploration Offshore LLC (LLOG) to support its Salamanca floating production system (FPS) project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. LLOG is acting as project manager for the Salamanca FPS Infra LLC.

The scope of work includes detailed design services as well as procurement, vendor equipment management, construction, pre-commissioning, and offshore commissioning support.

About the Salamanca FPS

Rather than undertaking a new build, LLOG will repurpose the existing Independence Hub facility. This marks the first time in the Gulf of Mexico that an operator will have accomplished such an undertaking for an existing semisubmersible production facility. The project has a significant positive impact on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) due to its reuse of an existing unit rather than abandoning the unit. The project will also reduce emissions by approximately 70% compared to new unit construction.

The hull, topside truss, cranes, and lifeboats will be reused with minor modifications. All other topside equipment, including piping, instrumentation, and electrical systems, will be new and fit for purpose.

The column-stabilized Salamanca FPS will be located in Block 689 of the Keathley Canyon to tap the Leon and Castile discoveries. Situated at a water depth of approximately 6,400 ft., the deepwater platform will include processing facilities capable to 60,000 BOPD, 25,000 BWPD, and 40 MMSCFD of natural gas.

LLOG will obtain ABS A1 notation for the platform to comply with CG-ENG Policy Letter No. 01-13, Alternate Design and Equipment Standard for Floating Offshore Installations. Initial production from the joint development is expected mid-2025.

Audubon’s legacy with LLOG Exploration

Executed by Audubon’s strong local operating centers in New Orleans and Houston, this contract continues the company’s track record of successfully delivering integrated engineering and technical services for LLOG.

“Our history of partnership with LLOG goes back to 2006. As LLOG has grown from inshore facilities to offshore shelf to deepwater facilities, Audubon has grown with it,” said Ryan Hanemann, president of Audubon Engineering Company LP.

“We are excited about the opportunity to extend Audubon’s growth in offshore service delivery while helping LLOG achieve its mission of safely exploring and producing energy from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico,” Ryan continued.

About Audubon Engineering Company LP

Founded in 1997, Audubon Engineering Company LP is a leading provider of integrated engineering, construction, fabrication, and technical services. Serving the energy, power, utility, industrial, and infrastructure sectors, our end-to-end lifecycle solutions help solve our clients’ toughest challenges. Leveraging technology, ingenuity, and experience, we deliver outstanding project outcomes for a more sustainable tomorrow. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.