Origami Risk and Clara Analytics Team to Offer AI-Driven Casualty Claims Solutions on Origami’s Digital Platform

CHICAGO & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origami Risk LLC, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance software as a service (SaaS) technology firm, and CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, today announced they have formed a strategic partnership to make CLARA’s claims solutions available to insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), and self-insured pools using Origami’s industry-leading multitenant SaaS property and casualty platform.

CLARA’s AI-driven tools and resources for insurance companies, MGAs and self-insurers include analytic solutions to assess commercial claims, provide litigation support, and identify best-in-class medical providers by specialty and geographical location. The AI resources complement Origami’s versatile suite of claims capabilities currently accessible on its Core Solutions platform.

Insurers, MGAs, risk pools, and self-insured organizations will be able to leverage Origami's automation capabilities along with CLARA’s AI-driven claims optimization functionality to enhance decision-making across their casualty claim portfolio, including assigning appropriate adjusters, and speed resolution of claims without any significant complicating factors.

“As insurers look for new ways to elevate their casualty claims management, CLARA’s innovative AI-driven solutions deliver value by helping reduce costs, speed decision-making and improve outcomes,” said Chris Bennett, president, Core Solutions at Origami Risk. “Our collaboration with CLARA offers insurers, risk pools and large self-administered plans using our multitenant SaaS P&C platform ready access to robust tools that can have measurable impacts on their performance.”

“There’s no question that speed and accuracy in claims management have become critical for insurers to achieve efficiencies, drive results and enhance service,” said Heather Wilson, CEO, CLARA Analytics. “The seamless integration of our tools with Origami’s capabilities will facilitate improved decision-making, faster responses and measurable improvements in casualty claims management and experience.”

Additional information on CLARA’s tools now available on Origami’s digital platform is available by visiting: https://www.origamirisk.com/resources/press-release/origami-risk-and-clara-analytics-team-offer-ai-driven-casualty-claims

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics is the leading AI as a service (AIaaS) provider that improves casualty claims outcomes for commercial insurance carriers and self-insured organizations. The company’s product suite applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives claim professionals “AI superpowers” that help them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2017, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third-party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multitenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

