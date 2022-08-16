Strategic Financial Solutions Joins Commonwealth to Bolster Productivity and Efficiency

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces the addition of Strategic Financial Solutions from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Principal Securities, Inc., advisors Larry Witzel, CFP®, CLU®, AIF®, Bert McClintock, CFP®, AIF®, AIFA®, Brian Brandt, CFP®, AIF®, Jeff Haugse, Jordan Kuehner, Steven Bragg, and David Spanier, along with their extensive team of support staff, bring with them approximately $1.4 billion in total assets.

Strategic Financial Solutions focuses on corporate retirement plan guidance, individual wealth management, and comprehensive planning for clients near or in retirement. The firm distinguishes itself through its corporate offerings, which are developed around a highly structured consultative model and a deep dedication to client education. To learn more about Strategic Financial Solutions, visit https://www.retiresfs.com.

“Feel, fit, financials, and future direction are core components of our decision-making process,” explained Witzel on the choice to make the move. “Commonwealth’s service-oriented culture feels in sync with ours. The breadth and depth of resources, from the technology enhancements and interface to the Commonwealth team being readily available to answer our questions, make this a good partnership. Together, this will enable us to unleash even greater productivity and efficiency as we look to the future.”

The newly joined firm hit the ground running and started working with Commonwealth’s Brand Studio to develop a new website and tap into technology solutions, including the Virtual Transition Support program, to help ensure a smooth move. “For the whole team, it’s all about connectivity with Commonwealth. We have the infrastructure in place—so if we can operate smarter and faster to deliver better outcomes for our clients, that’s a big win,” said Witzel.

“The Strategic Financial Solutions team is laser-focused on achieving clients’ objectives through a high-touch consultative approach,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “We’re delighted to welcome the firm to Commonwealth and look forward to delivering our suite of sophisticated solutions to help them scale their business, all supported by the same caliber of personalized service they provide to their clients.”

“Over 30 years in business, we’ve evolved from an ensemble into a true enterprise firm,” Witzel said. “Our team of licensed, highly credentialed retirement specialists is incredibly dedicated and provides a consistent, personal touch to our clientele. And when the same team serves clients not just day after day, but year after year, it builds trust—and ultimately, client retention and referrals.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

