Tanium Expands Collaboration with Microsoft as It Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry’s first provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been nominated to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to help customers better defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

“I believe that Microsoft and Tanium's partnership is going to transform the future of IT security and operations for my organization,” said Mark Wantling, CIO at the University of Salford. “By combining Tanium's real-time visibility and control with Microsoft's advanced threat intelligence, orchestration, and analytics services, I can quickly and easily identify and address vulnerabilities, remediate threats, and manage my estate across a multitude of platforms — and I don't need dozens of point solutions to do it.”

As hybrid work and other digital transformations expand organizations’ IT assets and attack surfaces, customers benefit by consolidating security platforms to more seamlessly deliver security, performance, and automation, without needless complexity and alert fatigue.

“I am excited to see that Tanium and Microsoft are working together,” said Andy Lawrence, cyber security improvements manager, Willis Towers Watson. “Combining Tanium’s real-time data and control with Microsoft’s services will allow my team to more effectively manage and secure my entire IT estate.”

Tanium was nominated for MISA membership in part as a result of an integration with Microsoft Sentinel, soon to be available via the Sentinel Content Hub. Currently, Tanium is available in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can purchase and provision Tanium directly from the marketplace and apply the purchase to their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC). Every day, Tanium customers around the world take advantage of the Azure cloud platform, including streamlined deployment and provisioning, to accelerate their security strategies.

“The largest and most sophisticated organizations trust Tanium to manage and secure their digital estates,” said Rob Jenks, senior vice president of corporate strategy at Tanium. “Combining Microsoft's security solutions with Tanium's real-time data, distribution, and control not only enables effective automation and resilient security, but it also creates accelerated savings for customers converging multiple point solutions into fewer, more comprehensive, and robust solutions.”

Together, Tanium’s integrations with Microsoft’s technology deliver the capabilities customers need to manage and secure IT estate from cloud to the edge, including active threat hunting, faster remediation, real-time patching, and the automated delivery of detailed real-time data.

“Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association – like Tanium – integrate their security solutions with Microsoft’s technology to gain more signal, increase visibility and better protect against threats. By extending Microsoft’s security capabilities across the ecosystem, we help our shared customers to succeed.” – Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead.

