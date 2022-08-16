Mountain Equipment Company to Launch on TheBay.com and Open Shop-in-Shops in Hudson’s Bay to Gear Canadians for Fall Season Adventures

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, two inherently Canadian retailers, Hudson’s Bay and Mountain Equipment Company (MEC), announce the launch of MEC shop-in-shops in three premier Hudson’s Bay GTA locations, including Yorkdale and Square One Shopping Centres and the flagship store on Queen St. in Toronto. Opening this fall, the MEC shops at Hudson’s Bay will feature a well-curated assortment of gear, footwear and apparel to inspire everyone in Canada to get active outside. Later in the season, an extended MEC offering is set to debut on TheBay.com.

"We’re proud to be joining forces with Hudson’s Bay to help more people get outside,” said Eric Claus, CEO and Chair of MEC. “There are many connections between the two brands, from our aligned values to our deep roots in Canadian culture and local communities. Ontario has an abundance of wild spaces ideal for hiking, camping and climbing, and we’re looking forward to helping new customers and members gear up for their epic adventures.”

The first of its kind for MEC, each shop-in-shop will be prominently located within Hudson’s Bay and will mirror the MEC experience and expertise known to customers and members at its 21 standalone stores. Each will offer a convenient destination for Torontonians looking to gear up for outdoor activities and weekend getaways. The shops will feature an assortment of top outdoor brands spanning gear, footwear and apparel, including Scarpa, Salomon, The North Face and Black Diamond alongside its much-loved in-house brand, MEC Label.

“We are delighted to partner with MEC to bring their more than 50 years of expertise in this category to our customers, who share the same passion for outdoor activities,” says Wayne Drummond, President of Hudson’s Bay. “The MEC experience at Hudson’s Bay will offer a sense of adventure and discovery to help equip shoppers for wherever their outdoor excursions take them.”

MEC at Hudson’s Bay will outfit shoppers for a range of outdoor activities, with staffers providing expert advice and first-hand knowledge on camping, hiking, climbing, trail running, travel and more. As with all MEC’s standalone stores, all purchases will be backed by its Rocksolid Guarantee.

ABOUT MEC

Established in 1971, MEC is Canada’s go-to place for technical outdoor gear, know-how and inspiration. Combining high-quality apparel and equipment with expert advice and firsthand experience, MEC supports a wide range of activities including camping, snowsports, watersports, cycling, climbing, hiking, trail running and travel.

For decades, MEC has been a strong backer of sustainability and community initiatives and has invested $48 million (and counting) into non-profit organizations that support outdoor recreation and conservation. For more information, visit www.mec.ca, follow @mec, or visit one of our stores nationwide.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.