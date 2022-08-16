1Kosmos and Simeio Join Forces to Deliver Customized Solutions that Combine Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication with Verified Identity

SOMERSET, N.J. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, and Simeio, a global managed services provider focused on identity and access management in the cybersecurity industry, today announced a partnership to help customers transition from passwords to identity-based verification using the 1Kosmos BlockID platform.

For organizations looking to implement advanced identity and access management (IAM) capabilities including passwordless and Zero Trust access, Simeio will provide end-to-end plan, build, run and refresh services for deploying the BlockID platform. The 1Kosmos platform combines indisputable digital identity proofing with advanced biometrics and passwordless authentication while storing user data encrypted in a private, permissioned distributed ledger.

“Simeio continuously aims at scaling efforts to secure our clients in this day where hacks are sophisticated. Supporting our clients to transition from legacy passwords to passwordless authentication is one way to help achieve that goal,” said Chris Schueler, CEO, Simeio. “We believe that 1Kosmos will be an excellent partner to enhance that effort through their platform BlockID, with its added security and trust that comes with blockchain technology."

“Simeio is a global leader in solving customers identity challenges and providing managed services for multi-vendor environments,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “Together we will make passwordless, MFA and identity verification accessible to any size organization even if they lack in-house identity management expertise.”

1Kosmos BlockID is a distributed identity cloud service that integrates identity proofing, verification and live biometrics authentication. It enables organizations to provide workers, customers and partners with a user-friendly, passwordless login experience that protects against identity impersonation, account takeovers, and transaction fraud. Government agencies can modernize IAM with identity-based authentication, advanced MFA and give residents a verified digital identity they control and use to access government services. Meanwhile, financial institutions, healthcare providers and other regulated enterprises can quickly verify and onboard customers in compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) and similar mandates with BlockID.

Typical enterprise IAM environments are a hodgepodge of legacy systems, on-premise solutions from multiple vendors and cloud-based components. Simeio makes all of these technologies work together through design and implementation services that span access governance, identity and risk management, predictive analytics, managed services, system and technology integration and more.

About Simeio

Simeio is an award-winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognized for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places to Work®. For more information visit www.simeio.com. For the latest developments follow Simeio on LinkedIn

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.