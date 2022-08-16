Andersen Global Adds Collaborating Firm in Montserrat

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to expand its Caribbean platform with the addition of collaborating firm Guardian Business Group in Montserrat, adding complementary tax capabilities to its existing legal capabilities in the region.

Guardian Business & Accounting Services, founded in 2014, provides accounting, bookkeeping, investment consulting, business advisory, tax consulting and preparation services. Led by Managing Partner John Skerritt, the firm works with the Inland Revenue Department to ensure local and regional clients remain compliant with the market’s evolving regulations.

“Our firm is committed to our clients and takes pride in building lasting relationships based on professionalism, loyalty and transparency,” said John. “As the Montserrat market continues to develop, collaborating with Andersen Global will enable us to grow as a firm and deliver integrated, best-in-class solutions both locally and internationally.”

“As the demands in the region continue to rise, Guardian Business & Accounting Services’ extensive knowledge and experience will bring immediate value to our clients,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Montserrat is another fundamental market in our strategy to build out a dominant practice in the Caribbean and the addition of John’s team positions us for further growth.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 370 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.