CHRISTUS Health Partners with Kyruus to Streamline Provider Data Management Across Health System and Health Plan

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider data management, search, and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced CHRISTUS Health, a faith-based, not-for-profit health system headquartered in Irving, Texas, will use KyruusOne®, the company’s award-winning provider data management platform, to create a modern digital directory to showcase the distinguished physicians and advanced practitioners in the CHRISTUS Health care network and enhance its online find care experience with richer information that fosters better patient-provider matching.

CHRISTUS Health, whose clinicians treat patients across four states and its own health plan, wanted to ensure a clear view of its network for the communities it serves, as well its own data. Leveraging Kyruus’ proven expertise in provider data management is enabling CHRISTUS Health to develop a comprehensive, system-wide directory of more than 20,000 physicians and advanced practitioners who serve the organization’s health system and health plan.

By spotlighting the world-class care available across numerous locations in each ministry, CHRISTUS Health is enhancing the search experience to help online consumers easily find a physician or advanced practitioner that meets their specific needs and preferences. Additionally, through its ProviderMatch platform and experienced clinical services team, Kyruus is helping CHRISTUS Health establish robust data management and governance to ensure physicians and advanced practitioners are readily searchable and that their data remains accurate over time. Finally, to minimize impact on its workforce and maintain focus on providing care, CHRISTUS Health is tapping Kyruus for project management and implementation services to ensure timely activation of the directory.

“We understand that sometimes navigating the healthcare world can be confusing, but it should never be difficult for the individuals and communities we serve to connect to the CHRISTUS Health physicians and advanced practitioners they need, so they can choose their care confidently,” said Sam Bagchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of CHRISTUS Health. “Working with Kyruus enables us to create a digital directory that meets our patients’ needs by ensuring our physicians, services, and locations are accurately and consistently represented across our health system and health plan today and as we continue growing to meet their needs in the future.”

“Through its dedication to creating a robust provider directory, CHRISTUS Health is living its commitment to helping people access the right care,” said Scott Andrews, General Manager, Health Systems, at Kyruus. “We’re proud to partner with CHRISTUS Health to build their system-wide directory and provide the clinical and implementation guidance needed to ensure the organization has a comprehensive data repository that can be leveraged across digital channels to reach consumers seeking care online.”

About CHRISTUS Health

At CHRISTUS Health, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity. And with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. We are a community of 45,000 Associates, with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care—and all focused on our charitable mission. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve.

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide—spanning more than 300,000 providers—to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.