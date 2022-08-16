EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine are honoring 24 Hour Home Care, an award-winning non-medical in-home care provider, as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is 24 Hour Home Care’s first time being named to this prestigious list, ranking as #71 out of 100 companies earning the award across the nation.

As a mission-driven company that provides vital in-home care services to seniors and children and adults with disabilities, 24 Hour Home Care’s foundation is built on its mission “to impact people's lives by making a difference every day.” The organization models its mission by providing a higher level of care for its clients, caregivers, and community partners through its people-centric culture.

“Millennials resonate deeply with our purpose of impacting people's lives by making a difference every day,” said Stephanie Medina, Chief People Officer at 24 Hour Home Care. “This is why they have proven to be a key player in establishing 24 Hour Home Care as an industry leader; they're intrinsically motivated to support their communities and the people we serve.

Our people have always gone above and beyond to provide our essential in-home care services, and this recognition is a testament to how well they are serving our community. I am proud of our entire team and would like to thank them for making this award possible.”

Great Place to Work measured the differences in over 413,000 Millennials’ survey responses to those of other generations taken from America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies that represent more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 86% of 24 Hour Home Care’s employees said it’s a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

24 Hour Home Care employees also reported that:

93% felt that “when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome”

92% said “management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders”

91% feel good about the ways we contribute to the community

90% disclosed that “when I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

“These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility and purpose in ways that matter to this generation,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work.”

About 24 Hour Home Care

24 Hour Home Care is a trusted in-home care company that provides friendly and reliable home care services to seniors and children with disabilities. 24 Hour Home Care started in 2008 in Los Angeles and has since expanded across California, Arizona, and Texas. By putting people first, striving for excellence, and investing in purposeful innovation, 24 Hour Home Care redefines what it means to care. Learn more at www.24hrcares.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.