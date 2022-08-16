Fairbanks Morse Defense Expands Unmanned Marine Vehicle Capabilities with DECK Marine Systems Collaboration

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), is expanding its capabilities to serve unmanned marine vehicles (UXV) through a licensing agreement with DECK Marine Systems (DECK), a developer of innovative systems to deploy and recover vessels and sensors. Through the agreement, FMD and DECK will co-develop an intelligent launch and recovery system (LARS) for use with UXVs and FMD will have an exclusive license to sell and service DECK’s LARS, instrument deployment units (IDUs) and winches for the U.S., Canada, Australia and UK government markets.

“As the Navy develops and tests more unmanned vehicle technologies, FMD remains committed to providing the capabilities and support necessary for expanding the reach and scope of our fleet,” said Jay McFadyen, FMD’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The expanded capabilities offered through our licensing agreement with DECK Marine Systems, combined with our existing products and services from our Welin Lambie business unit, strengthens our ability to help propel U.S. maritime defense into the future.”

Through this agreement, DECK will have access to FMD’s global network of highly trained field service technicians, along with a wide range of marine technologies, OEM products and turnkey services through the defense contractor’s six strategically located service centers. DECK will also leverage FMD’s customer-focused Regional Account Managers to expand its presence among marine defense customers.

“Precision and durability are essential for maritime military success, and we believe that makes DECK’s proven technology solutions an ideal fit to support the Navy’s UXV programs,” said Dmitri Jekimov, DECK Marine Systems CEO. “We look forward to working with FMD to expand our presence and capabilities to serve more military marine markets.”

For more than 100 years, FMD has provided products and services to the Navy. Today, the defense contractor powers more than 80% of the Navy’s ships with medium-speed applications. The defense contractor has rapidly expanded its array of best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts and turnkey services for marine defense customers through expansion and the acquisitions of companies that include Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve, Maxim Watermakers, Research Tool & Die (RT&D), Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie. Most recently, the defense contractor was named an exclusive naval field service provider for The Ideal Electric Company.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

About DECK Marine Systems (DECK)

DECK Marine Systems is an Estonian private company specializing in winches, Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS) and instrument deployment units. DECK products are mainly used to handle equipment located under the water. All products are designed to deploy sensitive underwater vehicles and acoustic instruments into the ocean in a safe and controlled manner.

To learn more, visit www.deckmarinesystems.com