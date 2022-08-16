Arbor Bank Partners with The CorePoint to Build CD Deposit Strategy

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arbor Bank, the oldest state bank in Nebraska, has partnered with The CorePoint, a provider of innovative deposit pricing software, to revitalize their long-term deposit strategy and build personalized savings programs for its customers. The bank implemented The CorePoint’s CoreCD platform to automate Certificate of Deposit (CD) pricing and worked with the company’s consulting group to build a strategy that would enhance the customer experience and drive value.

Melissa Turner, vice president of Deposit Services for Arbor Bank, said that the bank decided to work with The CorePoint because of the consultative approach they bring to training staff and building deposit products that enhance the customer experience.

“Doing things differently is kind of our wheelhouse, and we loved that The CorePoint was bringing innovation to deposit products and would work with us to bring innovation to our CD products,” Turner said. “The CorePoint team became familiar with our strategic initiatives and aligned the software with our objectives. Not only did they train our frontline team on how to use the powerful software, but they helped us change the way we work with customers to enhance their experience and deliver personalized product offerings. The software allows for the frontline to make better-informed decisions and one of the great benefits was that it made our frontline teams feel more empowered and helped make us a stronger bank.”

CoreCD helps turn the traditionally static process of selling CDs into a dynamic and personalized experience for every customer. Delivered through a web-based browser, the application requires no technical lift from banks and each digitally-populated rate sheet is customized to the potential customer and assets they are working with.

“We are committed to helping Arbor Bank improve the customer engagement experience through personalized deposit offerings,” said Neil Stanley, CEO of The CorePoint, “Banks are not fast-food restaurants and customers should receive more than a menu of items to choose from. We work with banks like Arbor Bank to advise their customers on the best products that fit their financial needs.”

