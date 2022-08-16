MessageWatcher Partners with LinkedIn for Compliance Program

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic communication archiving company MessageWatcher is excited to announce they have been chosen to join LinkedIn’s Compliance Partner Program.

The program helps selected businesses leverage trusted technology to assist them with complying with industry regulations and company policies. This will allow MessageWatcher to offer expanded compliance tools for its customers in all aspects of business.

LinkedIn’s Compliance Partner Program enables automated archiving and surveillance for personal and business accounts and is designed to allow users to leverage LinkedIn’s business value while assisting them to achieve compliance with applicable regulatory agencies’ record-keeping and supervision requirements, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

“MessageWatcher is excited about the collaboration with LinkedIn to provide a compliance oversight solution for companies of any size,” said Kurt Larson, VP of Operations of MessageWatcher.

Over 150 financial services customers have already started using LinkedIn archiving and policy-based monitoring using MessageWatcher’s compliance platform. Larson said that being accepted into LinkedIn’s Compliance Partner Program is an excellent step forward for the company, which is looking forward to continuing to offer top-grade compliance and customer service for businesses that depend on it.

“LinkedIn is an essential business tool for our firm, and with MessageWatcher, we believe we’re able to meet our regulatory compliance requirements through their automated archiving and monitoring of LinkedIn personal and business accounts,” said Donald Hodson, Partner & Chief Compliance Officer, Financial Enhancement Group, LLC.

The partnership will allow MessageWatcher customers to:

Save LinkedIn content in a way that can be easily accessed for any regulatory examinations or audits.

Search and review LinkedIn content in a new way designed to showcase messages, articles, posts and more.

Ensure all digital communications remain compliant with industry and governmental regulations as well as company policies.

About MessageWatcher

MessageWatcher has been archiving electronic communications for our clients in the investment, legal, medical, manufacturing, and technology industries since 2004. Our customers’ needs are our first priority, and we work hand-in-hand with our clients’ legal, compliance, and technical staff to fulfill their compliance requirements.

For information on MessageWatcher, please visit https://messagewatcher.com.