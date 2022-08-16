NCR Aloha Delivers Smarter Data Management to Wendy’s

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Wendy’s to provide data services via our NCR Commerce Platform.

The NCR Commerce Platform enables Wendy’s to more easily access, better manage and use the data captured through the NCR Aloha point of sale (POS). This empowers franchisees and corporate users to understand and leverage sales, cash management and transaction data to make informed decisions and quickly maximize operational efficiency.

“This platform is highly impactful for our restaurants,” said Kevin Vasconi, chief information officer, The Wendy’s Company. “We now have streaming real-time transaction data that goes down to the product level and gives us the ability to make on-the-spot decisions that keep our stores running smoothly and give our customers the best experience.”

Looking ahead, Wendy’s plans to further leverage the NCR Commerce Platform and add additional cloud-based services to enhance visibility into its store, sales and product data. This visibility will help identify trends and provide insights to improve operations.

“Our next generation of Aloha uses the NCR Commerce Platform to provide a single source of reliable, timely information. Wendy’s can easily connect to millions of pieces of data it can use to reduce the complexity of running the restaurant,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “This gives operators the confidence to pivot operations and drive continuous improvements to deliver a consistently great customer experience.”

NCR is a full end-to-end technology provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurant sites, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR Aloha provides everything enterprise and SMB restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation