DocGo Expands Mobile Health Services to Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. and Braven Health Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today a new contract to provide mobile health services to Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. (Horizon) members, covering commercial and Medicare populations in New Jersey. The arrangement includes Braven Health, a joint venture between Horizon and New Jersey’s largest health systems (Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJ Barnabas Health) that offers Medicare Advantage plans in New Jersey. The network agreement with Horizon allows DocGo to potentially reach an additional 3.8 million people with its range of mobile health services.

The contract, which took effect on August 1, 2022, enables DocGo to provide more people with access to high-quality healthcare outside of traditional medical facilities. With a model designed to ensure more people get the treatments and diagnoses they need quickly and at significantly lower costs, DocGo aligns with Horizon’s vision to drive innovations that improve health care quality, affordability and member experience.

“This contract allows us to offer our mobile health services to a substantial number of new patients in New Jersey, furthering our impact in the eastern region of the country,” said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. “We are eager to continue our momentum and provide these new patients with the high quality, convenient and affordable care they need.”

“Horizon is focused on making it easier for our members to get the care and services they need. As New Jersey’s leading health solutions company, we are constantly expanding our collaborations to offer members new, more convenient ways to access safe, affordable and high-quality care,” said James Dell’Arena, Horizon’s Senior Director of Enterprise Network Contracting. “DocGo provides Horizon and Braven members with virtual and in-home options to get a wide range of services from annual wellness exams and vaccines to diagnostic tests and evaluations for illnesses.”

“Braven Health is delivering a better health care experience to Medicare-eligible New Jerseyans. DocGo makes it easier for our members to get the routine health services they need to stay healthy and active without having to leave their home,” added Luisa Charbonneau, Chief Executive Officer of Braven Health. “For members who are sick, recovering from an illness or recuperating from a visit to a hospital, DocGo provides another home-based care option to help Braven members get better more comfortably and more quickly.”

DocGo is working to shape the future of healthcare by bringing personalized treatment to patients where and when they need it most, breaking down barriers to care and addressing access issues within our current healthcare system.

About Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey’s oldest and largest health insurer, is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health services corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. is transforming healthcare in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. It is headquartered in Newark, NJ with offices in Wall and Hopewell, NJ, Horizon serves 3.8 million members including more than 1 million who are provided health coverage through Medicaid. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.

About Braven Health℠

Braven Health℠ is a New Jersey payor-provider owned health plan. Owned and operated jointly by two comprehensive health systems - Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJ Barnabas Health - and a trusted health insurer, Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., it offers competitive premium options and comprehensive benefits that go beyond traditional health insurance to support older adults who want more from life and more from their health care partners. It offers Medicare Advantage plans in eight New Jersey counties with a broad provider network that includes all the health care professionals who participate in Horizon’s managed care network. Learn more at www.BravenHealth.com.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.