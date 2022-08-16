Telekom Srbija Utilizes Medallia to Improve Digital Customer Journey

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced Telekom Srbija, the leading internet, mobile and fixed telephony and multimedia services provider in Serbia, is now utilizing Medallia’s Digital Suite to improve their customer journey.

Telekom Srbija operates in Serbia, Bosnia and Herz., Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Austria and provides services to over 11 million customers. With more customers looking to engage online, the company set out to select a unified platform that could bring together digital feedback and analytics to transform customer experience.

“We knew Medallia would enable us to improve our customer experience by identifying ways to optimize the online journey and allowing us to address issues quickly, but we have been blown away by the power of the platform,” said Sinisa Arsic, Head of Intelligent Automation of Business Processes, Telekom Srbija. “There have been so many areas of our business improved across the organization as a direct result of the teams using Medallia, from the revenue impact opportunity solution to the digital marketing enhancements. Adoption of Medallia across our organization has helped us improve customer experience quickly and generate more revenue.”

Medallia is embedded across nine different properties, six web properties and three mobile applications, with plans to expand. Teams using the insights from these deployments to spot issues and make business improvements include:

Data, analytics and insights

Product and user experience

Omnichannel experience management

ICT digital solutions for business customers

Digital marketing

The digital marketing team in particular is leaning into these new customer insights powered by Medallia to inform future marketing campaigns. The rich depth of behavioral and feedback data is unlocking new opportunities for personalized marketing initiatives, giving Telekom Srbija a clear picture of how customers and prospects are interacting with their brand.

“The digital transformation that Telekom Srbija has undergone using Medallia has strengthened the entire customer journey and experience,” said Ryszard Regucki AVP, Medallia. “We consistently see leading brands use customer data as their first point of analysis to fuel every kind of initiative — from marketing campaigns to digital self-service enablement. The relationship between Telekom Srbija and their customers will continue to improve and expand with the use of Medallia’s Digital Suite.”

Medallia’s Digital Suite provides the industry’s most comprehensive data set for understanding the customer experience and combines actionable user feedback metrics with complete behavioral data to help organizations understand and optimize digital experiences in real time.

For more information about Medallia’s Digital Suite, visit our site at: https://www.medallia.com/solutions/digital-suite/

About Telekom Srbija

Telekom Srbija is the leader of the telecommunications market in Serbia that brings a unique and integrated experience to its customers. Operating in Serbia under the mts and Supernova brands, the company provides services in the sphere of mobile and fixed telephony, multimedia services and the Internet. By the introduction of new services and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, the company tries to enable global connectivity and enrich people’s lives by creating conditions for excellent communication.

Over the last decade, the company has been building its capacities in the production and distribution of exclusive TV series, feature films and sports content. Telekom Srbija has thus supplemented its portfolio of top services with the production of high-quality documentary and featured programmes, delivered across all its multimedia platforms and partners’ TV networks, presenting relevant and attractive content for further distribution worldwide.

At present, Telekom Srbija Group boasts a versatile portfolio of telecommunication services and direct operations in several countries in the region serving more than 11 million customers. By continued investment in further development and modernization of the telecommunications infrastructure, network and services, the company can successfully respond to all challenges, demands and expectations of its customers.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

