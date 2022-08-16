Lightbits Labs Awarded Patent

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbits®, the first software-defined and NVMe/TCP architected complete data platform for any cloud, today announced it has been assigned a patent (11,385,798) for “method and system for application aware, management of write operations on non-volatile storage.”

The abstract of the patent (11,385,798) published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: A system and method of managing storage on non-volatile memory (NVM) storage media, by at least one processor, may include receiving, from at least one client computing device, one or more data write requests, associated with application metadata, to store one or more respective data objects on the NVM storage media; performing a first classification of the one or more data objects, based on the application metadata, so as to associate each data object to a group of data objects; storing the data objects of each group in a dedicated storage set of a logical address space; and transmitting, or copying the data objects of each storage set to be stored in a respective, dedicated range of the NVM storage media.

The patent (11,385,798) application was filed on December 28, 2020 (17/134,577).

Inventor: Maor Vanmak, Magal (IL)

To read the patent abstracts and full detail go to: https://patents.justia.com/assignee/lightbits-labs-ltd

For more information on the Lightbits leadership team, go to: https://www.lightbitslabs.com/company/

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits), is on a mission to make high-performance block storage simple, scalable, and cost-efficient for any cloud. Lightbits offers a Cloud Data Platform that delivers efficiency, simplicity, and agility for modern data centers. Inventors of the NVMe® over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, Lightbits is leading the digital data center transformation by making software-defined storage that is easy to deploy at scale and delivers performance equivalent to local flash to accelerate cloud-native applications in bare metal, virtual, or containerized environments.

Lightbits and Lightbits Labs are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.

All trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.