Rhode Island’s Pascoag Utility District Turns to Agilitas Energy for Reliable, Affordable Clean Energy

Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate an energy storage project in Pascoag, Rhode Island, reaching commercial operation. Developed with Agilitas Energy, the project will bring reliable and affordable clean energy to the Pascoag Utility District. Pictured (from left to right): Jeff Perry, Vice President of Asset Management, Agilitas Energy; Mike Kirkwood, General Manager and CEO, Pascoag Utility District; Jeffrey Diehl, CEO, Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank; Ken Rubin, Cofounder and Managing Partner, Agilitas Energy; Sabina Matos, Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island; Dr. Christopher Abhulime, Deputy Chief of Staff, Rhode Island’s Office of the Governor; Chris Kearn, Interim OER Commissioner. (Photo: Business Wire)

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilitas Energy, the largest integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of distributed energy storage and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the northeastern U.S., today announced its energy storage project in Pascoag, Rhode Island, has reached commercial operation to bring reliable and affordable clean energy to Pascoag Utility District (PUD). Rhode Island Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, a strong proponent of renewable energy, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the project coming online.

Acquired by Agilitas Energy in April 2021, the Ocean State project will add three megawatt (MW)/nine megawatt hours (MWh) of energy storage capacity, participate in ISO-New England markets and serve as a peak load reducer for PUD. The battery storage system will charge from the grid when there is excess energy and when costs are lower, and discharge that energy when demand is high. This will deliver low-cost energy for PUD customers and enhance the grid’s reliability and resiliency.

“The Pascoag Utility District prides itself on being the energy provider that its customers can count on to keep the lights on. As demand grows due to increased electrification and extreme weather conditions, we want to ensure Pascoag and Harrisville residents experience the same service and value they’ve come to expect,” said Mike Kirkwood, General Manager and CEO of Pascoag Utility District. “This project from Agilitas Energy was an easy, no-risk way to keep our operating costs down and deliver cleaner energy in the most cost-effective manner.”

Agilitas Energy’s load forecasting and operational experience allows the company to provide peak clipping and reliability services to utilities and to participate in non-wires alternative solutions to help make the bulk power grid more efficient. The company was one of the first-to-market energy storage players in the northeastern U.S. and the first to bring a continuous storage facility to commercial operation in the ISO-New England control area.

“We believe that energy storage is the key to the energy transition, as it unlocks an approach to meeting peak power loads that’s more effective, environmentally prudent and affordable for customers. That’s what we’ve done here in Rhode Island,” said Barrett Bilotta, President of Agilitas Energy. “At a time when consumers are concerned about inflation and rising costs, we are proud to partner with Pascoag Utility District to bring more reliable power to their customers at a lower cost. We want to thank the governor’s office for their support and leadership ensuring the people of Rhode Island can benefit from renewables.”

Agilitas Energy is actively constructing and developing several other stand-alone battery storage systems, as well as some coupled with solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. The company is currently seeking renewables projects at all stages of development in markets across the country. To inquire about how Agilitas Energy can deliver an energy solution or serve as a partner on a project, please visit https://agilitasenergy.com/contact/.

About Agilitas Energy

Agilitas Energy is a leading renewables and energy storage company with a mission to accelerate the transition to clean energy. As the largest integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of distributed energy storage and solar PV systems in the northeastern U.S., Agilitas Energy manages the entire end-to-end lifecycle of the projects that deliver predictable, low-cost, clean energy for off-takers, utilities and municipalities. The company has a U.S. pipeline of more than 500 MW of solar PV and energy storage projects. To learn more, please visit: https://agilitasenergy.com/.