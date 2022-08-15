Portions of LA County Called to Eliminate Outdoor Watering for 15 Days While Important Water Delivery Pipeline Repaired

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. The Metropolitan Water District is joined by its member agencies and local retail water agencies in the water-saving call to stretch Southern California’s severely limited water supplies as Metropolitan repairs this pipeline.

The 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline is an important part of Metropolitan’s regional water system, delivering Colorado River water into Southern California. After a leak was discovered in the pipeline earlier this year, Metropolitan made a temporary repair and began operating the pipeline at a reduced capacity while a more permanent solution was designed and developed. The repair is being made Sept. 6-20, during which the pipeline will be shut down.

“We need to make this urgent repair to ensure this infrastructure can continue serving Southern California in the immediate term and for years to come. While we do this work, we need people who normally get water from this pipeline to eliminate their outdoor water use to stretch the limited available water supplies,” Metropolitan Water System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki said. “We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.”

Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include the cities of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, and Torrance, as well as Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District. See attached map. Consumers under emergency conservation since June 1 will maintain the existing watering restrictions from their local agencies. Residents and businesses who want to know more about how the shutdown will affect them should contact their water provider or email communityrelations@mwdh2o.com. Updates on the shutdown will be available at mwdh2o.com/shutdown.

“We want to thank residents and businesses in advance for their cooperation while we make this critical repair,” Yamasaki said. “Remember – two weeks without watering will not kill your lawn. You will notice some yellowing, but it will improve once you return to your normal watering schedule.”

Below are tips on how residents and businesses can prepare their landscaping for no watering Sept. 6-20 – ensuring it will thrive again once the shutdown is complete – and what to do indoors to reduce water usage.

PRIOR TO SHUTDOWN

General Landscaping

Delay new plantings until after Sept. 20.

Avoid fertilizing lawns and plants prior to the shutdown.

Weed your garden to help make more water available for your plants.

Set your sprinkler timer to the “OFF” position on the evening of Sept. 5.

Lawns

Aerate your lawn and add compost two weeks prior to the shutdown.

Set mowers for a higher cut or avoid mowing. Longer grass helps reduce evaporation.

Do a normal watering of your lawn according to your agency’s watering schedule.

Shrubs/Flowers/Ground Covers

Water deeply and early the morning of Monday, Sept. 5, or on the last day hand watering is allowed in your community before the shutdown.

Add mulch around your plants three inches from the stem. Do not irrigate mulch, pull it away while watering then put back into place

Shade your plants where possible with a sun cloth, canopy tents or umbrellas.

Water succulents and other desert plants as normal. Overwatering could harm them.

Trees

On Monday, Sept. 5, or on the last day hand watering is allowed in your community before the shutdown, deep-water your trees and shrubs by hand watering, setting soaker hoses or watering with a regular hose on a slow trickle. Water until soil is soaked to a depth of 8-12 inches.

Surround the tree with mulch before watering for added moisture retention. Make sure the mulch is three inches from the trunk.

DURING THE SHUTDOWN (Sept. 6-20)

Outdoors

Eliminate all outdoor watering.

Remember, two weeks of no watering will not kill your lawn. Though you will see a noticeable yellowing, it will improve once your previous watering schedule resumes.

Though you will see a noticeable yellowing, it will improve once your previous watering schedule resumes. Do not mow your lawn. Minimize the use of your lawn for playing, parking vehicles.

Indoors

Put a bucket in your shower to collect water as the shower warms up. Use for houseplants, sensitive outdoor plants and areas of the lawn that may show excessive stress (hot spots).

Take short showers (5-minute max).

Do not leave water running when washing dishes. Fill a small bin or bucket with water to wash your dishes in. When you’re done, use that water for trees and grass.

For more water-saving tips, visit bewaterwise.com

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provides water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.