Gap Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced its board of directors has authorized a third quarter fiscal year 2022 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on or after October 26, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2022.

