Northwell Health Summer Hamptons Evening event raises nearly $1M for women’s health research and programs

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist Cyndi Lauper performed at Northwell Health’s fourth annual Summer Hamptons Evening (SHE) on August 13, which raised $925,000 for the Katz Institute for Women’s Health.

The event was held in Water Mill, NY, at the residence of Victoria Moran-Furman, who hosted alongside presenting sponsors Iris and Saul Katz, the benefactors of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, Eric Moran and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events.

Supporters of the event are raising health for the women in our communities – from Manhattan to Montauk. Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health has created the only network of experts – including clinicians, scientists and researchers – who are uniquely qualified to address the healthcare needs of women.

“Women have been understudied, underdiagnosed and undertreated for too long,” said Stacey E. Rosen, MD, senior vice president of women’s health at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. “Our experts focus on the unique health needs of women and collaborate to create a new model to improve the health of women. We’ve launched a revolution in women’s health.”

Dr. Rosen joined Tara Narula, MD, associate director of the Lenox Hill Women’s Heart Program and CBS News senior medical correspondent, to address attendees during the event, which was emceed by Rosanna Scotto, anchor of “Good Day New York” on WNYW-Fox 5 News.

Additional sponsors for the evening included: Lead Sponsors: American Securities Foundation/Michael G. Fisch, and Iris & Michael Smith; Premier Sponsor: Beth and Peter Hammack; and Champion Sponsors: Christie & Bob Donaldson, Alicia Grande and Grande Cosmetics, Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, Alyssa & Todd Katz, Dayle & Michael Katz, Dr. Karen Kostroff & Dr. Jon Cohen, Karen & Dr. Lyle Leipziger, The Lipsay Family Charitable Foundation, Denise Neiditch Breger and Ruth & Michael Slade.

The Katz Institute for Women’s Health provides an innovative model of care, delivering an integrated approach to women’s health and wellness. Supporters of SHE and the Katz Institute advance our Outpacing the Impossible campaign and become champions for women. For more information about supporting the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and Northwell Health, visit northwell.edu/katz-institute-for-womens-health

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 80,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.