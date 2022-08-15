Rite Aid and WellSpan Health Join Forces to Support Central Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA & YORK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) and WellSpan Health, an integrated health system serving central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, today announced they have established a partnership to improve health outcomes for WellSpan’s patient population.

Together, Rite Aid and WellSpan Health will share data and insights to close gaps in care and improve continuity across a broader continuum of services, increase immunizations, strengthen medication adherence, and promote in-store opportunities to educate customers on products and services that improve overall health and wellness. The collaboration is anticipated to include clinical services including preventative medicine and chronic disease management and innovative care models designed to improve access to care, quality, and reduce healthcare costs.

“As part of our journey to redefine the modern pharmacy, we’re focused on developing deep, local collaborations to better serve our communities and improve health outcomes for our customers,” said Rite Aid President and CEO Heyward Donigan. “We look forward to supporting WellSpan Health providers in addressing the needs of their patient population.”

“As we explore innovative solutions to create healthier outcomes and better access to care throughout our region, we are excited to collaborate with a partner who shares our vision,” said Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and chief executive officer, WellSpan Health. “Together, we have the opportunity to enhance medication adherence to our mutually shared patients and connect with new patients seeking a relationship with a trusted, healthcare provider.”

Annually, Rite Aid serves over 100,000 customers with a WellSpan Health provider across its 45 locations within WellSpan Health’s service area in central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.

The collaboration between Rite Aid and WellSpan Health seeks to focus on preventing, diagnosing, managing and treating illnesses through joint services and care models across the service area for WellSpan Health (Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Frederick and Washington Counties in Maryland).

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,400 pharmacists and operates more than 2,350 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health’s vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass nearly 1,900 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers are dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest. For more information, visit www.wellspan.org.