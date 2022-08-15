LivCom to Build 15 Miles of Fiber Internet Services in the Polk County Area

LIVINGSTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livingston Communications (LivCom) is excited to announce that the Polk County Commissioners Court has selected LivCom for a direct capital funding award to defray the cost of the infrastructure necessary to expedite the build-out of high-speed broadband deployment in Polk County. The County’s request for proposal was focused on projects that could provide high speed, fiber connections on five specific areas in the County where business and residential growth is being experienced or expected.

Polk County’s primary priority is to create a “backbone” to facilitate current and future connections along state highway 59, Highway 146 and Highway 190 through high traffic and developing areas. This will allow service providers to close the gap between their current services areas and rural homes and businesses. LivCom is currently building fiber in many parts of Polk County and this recent award will address a number of these County priority areas.

LivCom’s General Manager Jeff Wolf shared his eagerness for this additional partnership with Polk County stating, “Our customer’s feedback over the past seven years on our fiber deployment and service continues to be astounding. Our mission is to bring the very best in fiber technology to our serving area. Fiber service allows Polk County residents to fully participate in the digital world, raises property values, and stimulates business growth, all of which benefit our community. This partnership with the County will help us to accelerate our fiber deployment to our service area. We are looking forward to what can be achieved in 2023.”

The LivCom project will build almost 15 miles of new fiber network inside its Polk County service area with the work to be completed in 2023. LivCom’s excellence in constructing and maintaining fiber networks over the last seven years, coupled with their outstanding customer service contributed to Polk County’s award and the two entities are looking forward to getting the construction underway.

“LivCom has been actively deploying fiber in the Southeast Texas region and are excited to work with Polk County to create middle mile fiber internet that can be used to serve homes and businesses in Polk County,” shared Deb Rand, LivCom CEO. “The increased need for work and learning from home, as well as healthcare and other critical services, have been brought to the forefront starting with the Pandemic and continuing into the future. This partnership will allow LivCom to quickly help solve Polk’s digital divide down to the home and business user.”

Residents and businesses that are interested in LivCom’s fiber services can contact LivCom at 936-327-4309 or visit us at www.LivCom.us.

About Livingston Communications (LivCom)

LivCom, a Highline Company, has over 100 years serving Polk County and its residents. Organized in 1903, LivCom is now a state-of-the-art broadband provider serving both consumer and businesses throughout the County. LivCom’s owner ITC has also been in business for more than 125 years, and over the last 25 years, ITC has built, owned, and operated fiber networks throughout rural America. ITC, operating under the Highline Brand, currently provides lightning-fast Gigabit broadband networks in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas with symmetrical speeds up to 2 Gigabits.