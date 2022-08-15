Niantic Selects Tech Elevator for Launch of New Voyager Apprenticeship Program

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Elevator, an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce, is partnering with Niantic for a scholarship program that will provide 20 underrepresented individuals in the San Francisco Bay, Los Angeles and Seattle areas the opportunity to launch a career in technology. Niantic is the world's leading Augmented Reality and mobile real-world company, building engaging applications that merge cutting-edge technology with gaming experiences that foster exploration, discovery, and social interaction.

Scholarship recipients will learn to code, tuition free, through the 14-week coding bootcamp and then launch a career as a junior software engineer—either with a six-month Voyager Apprenticeship at Niantic or through one of Tech Elevator’s hiring partners. Tech Elevator and Niantic are now accepting scholarship applications for a start date on October 24, 2022.

“Tech Elevator is proud to partner with Niantic to transform the lives of 20 individuals through our coding bootcamp,” said Anthony Hughes, CEO and Co-founder of Tech Elevator. “With Niantic, we have a common mission to foster a more inclusive technology workforce. This program will open the door of opportunity to deserving individuals looking to change the trajectory of their careers.”

Based on student performance, Niantic will select the 10 top-performing individuals for a six-month apprenticeship—immediately following the bootcamp.

For more information, and to apply, visit www.techelevator.com/niantic.

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through our 14-week, full-time, part-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, we teach students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech.

Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care in everything we do, Tech Elevator has placed over 2,500 graduates into software development roles in over 700 companies nationwide. We have consistently been an industry leader for job placement outcomes and are committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education. Learn more at www.techelevator.com.

About Niantic

Niantic builds augmented reality technology that powers the real-world metaverse. Our Lightship platform is the world’s first scaled AR platform, enabling developers around the world to create sophisticated AR experiences for phones and eventually AR glasses. Lightship is also the foundation for Niantic's hit games, including Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom and Ingress. For more information, visit nianticlabs.com and @nianticlabs.