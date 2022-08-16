Sinclair Broadcast Group to Partner with Project RELO in Support of Task Force Tribute

BALTIMORE & GRAYLING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced a partnership with Project RELO, a not-for-profit organization focused on improving the quality and number of career opportunities available to military veterans.

Established in 2016, Project RELO seeks to educate corporate leaders on the value veterans bring to their organization, providing transitioning military members access to Project RELO’s business network, and connecting companies with the people and teams that can help find critical talent.

On August 21, Project RELO will kick off Task Force Tribute, a veteran inspired journey of remembrance across the US, honoring the 7,054 military members* lost during combat operations since 9/11. One mile will be traveled for each service member lost. The joint service team will embark on a send-off hosted by the State Government and Michigan National Guard in Lansing, MI and complete the journey on September 11th in Washington DC. The group will make stops in a dozen cities along the way.

Sinclair’s newsrooms across the US will participate in Project RELO’s Task Force Tribute as the media partner and will produce news coverage to air on Sinclair’s local stations and on The National Desk, Sinclair’s national news program, with additional coverage from stations in communities along the route.

In each city, the task force will begin to collect and memorialize the stories of military members as they build the network and partnerships that will aid in the construction of an immersive, and comprehensive virtual memorial. This memorial, unlike its physical counterparts, will be built upon the stories and perspectives from veterans and their families and have the ability to connect the archives of the many institutions that have been similarly collecting our veterans’ stories over the years.

“As a Marine Corps veteran, I appreciate the stories and perspectives of those that have served our military. Their experiences are unique powerful and provide an opportunity for us all to understand the ‘ground truth’ of the history of our efforts during the Global War on Terror. As the brother of a fallen warrior, I also can appreciate how important it can be to hear from those that knew and served with those we lost. In our family, any story about our absent family member is welcome and helps with the sense of loss that never truly leaves us,” said Christian Anschuetz, Chairman and Founder of Project RELO.

“We are proud to support Project RELO and Task Force Tribute in service of their goal to assist our nation’s veterans through improved career opportunities and the creation of a living memorial. Veterans and their families have made great sacrifices and we are happy to help raise awareness for these important initiatives,” said Sinclair President and CEO, Chris Ripley.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Project RELO

Established in 2016, Project RELO is a not-for-profit organization focused on improving the quality and number of career opportunities being made available to veterans. Our founders recognized that while military veterans have unique skill sets that bring immediate and lasting value to organizations, many fail to effectively translate those military skills into the corporate skills recruiters look for when applying for jobs once their military service concludes. Likewise, few corporate leaders fully understand how to leverage our veterans’ background and training that, fully utilized, can help contribute to improving a firm’s overall performance. Project RELO is committed to helping both veterans and business leaders partner for success. We do this by:

Educating corporate leaders on the value veterans can bring to their organization Providing military members transitioning out of the service access to our ever-expanding business network and the opportunities it presents Connecting companies with the people and teams that can help them find the critical talent they need to be successful during the current ‘war for talent’.

www.projectrelo.org

About Task Force Tribute:

Established by Project RELO in 2022, Task Force Tribute is a veteran inspired journey of remembrance, honoring the 7,054 military members lost during combat operations since 9/11. One mile will be traveled for each service member lost. As the joint service team embarks upon a journey that will cross America beginning in August, it will begin to collect and memorialize the priceless stories so many military members, veterans and fellow Americans hold dear. Task Force Tribute seeks to construct a living memorial; instead of bricks and steel, our monument will be built with the stories and perspectives from veterans and their families that will evolve and grow as people contribute and memorialize their experiences and highlight the heroism and sacrifice of those they served with. www.taskforcetribute.org

*U.S. Department of Defense Casualty Status Report, June 6, 2022