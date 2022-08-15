Washington Commanders Select SeatGeek’s Technology Platform to Fuel Digital Ticketing Transformation Strategy

NEW YORK & LANDOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform that’s transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a multi-year deal with the NFL’s Washington Commanders. The partnership will benefit stakeholders across the entirety of the Commander’s enterprise, giving its teams the technology and information they need to capture an elevated and fan-first game day experience.

“ This partnership reflects our belief in one another. It’s as simple as that,” said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. “ SeatGeek sees the immense talent we have brought in to return our 90-year franchise to championship performance, on and off the field. We see the innovative, bold approach they are taking to transform their industry. We share an entrepreneurial spirit that is willing to do things differently to improve the experience of every Commanders fan, and I can't wait to get started.”

The Commanders chose to partner with SeatGeek because of the company’s mission to simplify and modernize the live entertainment experience through a mobile-first approach and fan-first attitude. Starting with the 2023-2024 season the Commanders will benefit from Unify, SeatGeek’s backend technology platform that allows teams, theaters, and arenas to create, sell, and manage access to their live entertainment ecosystem which includes:

Sales & Inventory Management - selling tickets across all platforms, with a focus on a best-in-class mobile experience

CRM - manage fan data on tickets, season tickets, and membership to deliver enhanced personalized experiences for event attendees

Data & Insights - centralized and comprehensive reports that ingests data from all open-distribution sales channels, and query builders to power marketing and revenue optimization

And Commander fans will benefit from SeatGeek’s products to elevate their game day experience, including:

Deal Score - buy with confidence and save money by finding the best ticket prices for the best seats

SeatGeek Mobile App - easily and securely scan into FedExField

Rally - the event day technology that gives fans a personalized experience directly in their digital tickets such as local weather, driving directions to the stadium, and snagging a ride-hailing service

“ It became clear to us from the beginning that the Commanders and SeatGeek are kindred and like-minded partners in continuing to challenge the status quo to pull forward a mobile-first and fan-centric experience in ticket purchasing and overall fan experience,“ said Ryan Moreland, Washington Commanders Chief Partnership Officer. “Our organization and our fans will see tremendous benefit from this partnership, and it continues an intentional shift on our part to source partners who are changing the game to ensure a more immersive and efficient fan experience.”

“ The Washington Commanders are an incredibly dynamic organization, with a new President who is truly focused on the fan experience, and I know they will pave the way for digital transformation across the league,” said Danielle du Toit, President of SeatGeek’s enterprise business. “ Partnering with such a visionary leader that prioritizes the entire journey of the fan experience is incredibly rewarding, but more importantly, signals how teams should be prioritizing integrating innovative technologies into their organizations. Our work together will focus on adapting to radical shifts in fan habits, preferences, and needs. It’s critical to innovate today to reap the long-term benefits of tomorrow.”

The Washington Commanders become SeatGeek’s fourth NFL partner, joining the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. SeatGeek also has partnerships with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans; Jujamcyn Theaters’ five Broadway theaters in New York, and tickets half of the English Premier League in the U.K. SeatGeek continues to ride a wave of momentum, having announced six new partnerships in the last three months, including NHL’s Florida Panthers, NASCAR, Fiesta Bowl, and three Football Clubs in the U.K. with Leeds United, Watford FC, and a renewal with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

ABOUT WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Owned by Dan and Tanya Snyder since 1999, the Washington Commanders were founded in Boston in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL’s Eastern Division. The Washington Commanders relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and have since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the Team has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the Team has played their home games at FedExField, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Commanders Football Operations are headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, and its Business Operations are headquartered at FedExField.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve. SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.