Sole Source Capital Portfolio Company Dallas Plastics Acquires Emballage MPP

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sole Source Capital LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Dallas Plastics, a leading manufacturer of blown polyethylene film with printing, embossing, and other value-added capabilities for the medical, food, and industrial end markets, has acquired Emballage MPP, Inc. (“MPP”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, MPP manufactures a diversified range of polyethylene-based blown film products, selling primarily to defensive end markets including medical, food packaging, and logistics. MPP’s location gives Dallas Plastics a foothold in Canada, significantly expanding the company’s addressable geographic market. The increased scale and geography enhances Dallas Plastics’ customer base and strengthens its leadership position in the production and distribution of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging.

"We are excited to welcome MPP to the Dallas Plastics portfolio. With a focus on food packaging products and exposure to the Canadian market, we believe MPP makes a great addition to our growing company. We look forward to continuing to provide MPP’s customers with the excellent customer service and quality that they’ve come to expect from Angelo Orlando and his team," said Kevin Pierce, CEO of Dallas Plastics.

“We look forward to partnering with Dallas Plastics,” said Angelo Orlando, founder of MPP. “We have no doubt that MPP will be an excellent foothold into Canada for Dallas Plastics. MPP stands to benefit from Dallas Plastics’ scale, connectivity with resin suppliers, and operational expertise.”

As a portfolio of company of Sole Source Capital, Dallas Plastics has continued its expansion across North America by leveraging Sole Source Capital’s operational and M&A expertise with leading industrial companies. This transaction marks Sole Source Capital’s second add-on acquisition for Dallas Plastics, following the company’s acquisition of Hi-De Liners last year.

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that will benefit from the team’s operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm has a strong operating heritage that enables it to execute a buy-and-build strategy with significant downside protection. The Firm is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.solesourcecapital.com or contact investor.relations@solesourcecapital.com.

About Dallas Plastics

Headquartered in Mesquite, Texas and with locations in Longview, Texas, Wentzville, Missouri, and Orange, Massachusetts, Dallas Plastics is a leading manufacturer of blown polyethylene film with printing, embossing and other value-added capabilities for the medical, food and industrial end markets. As experts in blown film manufacturing, the company works to provide quality, integrity, value and innovation to their customers. For more information, please visit www.dallasplastics.com/.

About Emballage MPP Inc.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, MPP manufacturers and sells a diversified range of polyethylene-based blown film products to a variety of end markets. For more information, please visit www.mpppackaging.com.