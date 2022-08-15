Audax Private Equity Announces Investment in Rensa Filtration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audax Private Equity ("Audax") announced the acquisition of Rensa Filtration ("Rensa" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of consumable, mission-critical air filtration products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by CEO Brandon Ost, Rensa manufactures best-in-class air filtration solutions that keep environments safe and industries thriving. The Company has a manufacturing and distribution footprint that includes facilities in Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas, and the Company’s products are marketed across a range of brands including Rensa, Custom Filter, Viskon-Aire, Permatron, D Mark, and Air Filters, Inc. In its partnership with Audax, Rensa will continue to look to acquire high-growth companies interested in being part of a family of leading-edge filtration suppliers.

Brandon Ost, CEO of Rensa, will continue to lead the Company alongside the existing management team, who also collectively will continue to maintain a significant ownership position in the Company.

“Since our founding, Rensa has honored its commitment to engineering excellence, continuous improvement and innovation—and Audax’s investment is a critical piece of our overall strategy as we continue to build a world-class filtration business,” said Mr. Ost. “We believe Rensa has never been better positioned for growth, and look forward to benefiting from Audax’s proven expertise and value-add resources.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Brandon and the talented team at Rensa to help drive growth, both organically and through strategic M&A,” said Joe Rogers, Managing Director at Audax Private Equity. “With our investment, Rensa will be well-positioned to deepen relationships with key customers and channels, expand the Company’s manufacturing footprint and capabilities, and increase exposure to rapidly growing markets.”

Andrew Oliver, Managing Director at Audax Private Equity, added, “Rensa is a distinguished leader in the air filtration manufacturing space, with a highly diversified product portfolio across key end markets. We look forward to supporting the Company as it continues its impressive growth trajectory, providing mission-critical products to its valued customers.”

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Audax and Baird served as financial advisor to the Company. Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Audax and Vedder Price served as legal counsel to the Company.

About Rensa Filtration

Rensa Filtration is a family of companies dedicated to air filtration. By investing in innovation and the people that drive it, Rensa manufactures best-in-class solutions that keep environments safe and industries thriving. The Company was founded in 2017 by industry veteran Brandon Ost and private investment partners. For more information, visit: www.rensafiltration.com.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.