Resilience Announces Collaboration to Manufacture and Deliver Biotherapeutics for Rare and Complex Conditions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused manufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic in biomanufacturing to deliver novel biotherapeutics for rare and complex conditions. The focus will be on therapies derived from biologics — cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes, or genetically engineered cells — for use in medicines.

Resilience will collaborate with Mayo’s Center for Regenerative Medicine in Two Discovery Square, located within the research corridor of the Destination Medical Center economic development initiative in Rochester, Minnesota. Resilience and Mayo will build embedded process and analytical development labs, as well as quality control labs. This “embedded” approach allows for closer proximity and collaboration to jointly develop and progress cell therapies and other advanced modalities into clinical care. The collaboration also aims to attract third-party biotech companies interested in sponsoring clinical trials for new therapeutics, as well as collaborating on their process and analytical development.

In addition, the collaboration seeks to advance biologic discoveries toward early stage clinical trials.

“By combining our organizations’ capabilities in biomanufacturing and medical innovation, we have an opportunity to deliver complex and innovative therapeutics to patients in need,” said Rahul Singhvi, ScD, Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “We are delighted to continue to grow our presence across North America, as our collaboration with Mayo Clinic will establish Rochester, Minn., as a center of excellence for biomanufacturing cell and regenerative technologies.”

The collaboration will also allow Mayo to leverage Resilience’s broad network of offerings. Resilience currently has 11 facilities across North America, with more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing space. The company’s network, which is expected to add capacity and capabilities this year with projects underway at several existing sites across all modalities, is agile enough to scale customer projects from process and analytical development through preclinical, clinical, and to large scale commercial manufacturing.

The collaboration focuses on the following initiatives:

Process and Analytical development

Biomanufacturing for early-stage cell and gene therapeutics

Analytical testing and quality control required for manufacturing commercial-grade biopharmaceuticals

A business incubator where healthcare entrepreneurs, startups, and industry experts can work together on forwarding breakthrough technologies to market

Access to clinical trial capabilities and patients

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives by continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development. For more information, visit www.Resilience.com and follow us on social media: @IncResilience on Twitter and Resilience on LinkedIn.