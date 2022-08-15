Bonfire and CoProcure Announce Partnership to Offer the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Collection of Active Cooperative Contracts and Solicitations

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonfire Interactive Ltd. (“Bonfire”), a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and a leader in strategic sourcing and eProcurement software, today announced the availability of an integration with CoProcure, a free marketplace of cooperative contracts that empowers public servants to discover and use over 50,000 active cooperative contracts from national, state, and local sources.

“CoProcure has assembled an enormous database of public sector cooperative contracts to help government procurement teams take advantage of pre-negotiated arrangements and rates,” said Omar Salaymeh, CEO of Bonfire. “Through this new integration, Bonfire users will have access to one of the industry’s most comprehensive collections of active cooperative contracts right alongside Bonfire’s own database of active and historical solicitations. Together, we’re able to provide one of the industry’s most comprehensive repositories of pre-negotiated contracts and trending solicitations to help agencies source more efficiently and cost effectively.”

The integration works through the Community Projects module in Bonfire, which itself contains over 34,000 open and historical solicitations, including all public project documents from over 600 public sector agencies actively using the Bonfire eProcurement solution to manage their entire sourcing process. Bonfire users frequently look there for an existing template or contract to use as a starting point rather than crafting a solicitation from scratch when appropriate. Suitable cooperative contract opportunities in the CoProcure database will now also be accessible there for all users on the Bonfire platform.

“This announcement is an important milestone for CoProcure,” says CoProcure co-founder and CEO, Mariel Reed. “It’s crazy that we have so much access to free technology for our personal shopping decisions, but not our public ones. By building CoProcure, and now by making CoProcure accessible to more procurement teams through our partnership with Bonfire, we can together help empower procurement professionals to make better, faster purchasing decisions on behalf of their communities.”

Bonfire customers can use the CoProcure integration beginning today. Bonfire clients attending NIGP Forum in Boston can drop by the Bonfire booth on August 21 and 22 for a live demonstration.

About Bonfire Interactive Inc.

Bonfire Interactive Inc. (“Bonfire”) is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software. Bonfire empowers organizations to find the right vendors and make the right purchasing decisions with ease and confidence. With tools to support the entire vendor lifecycle (sourcing, contract management, and vendor performance), Bonfire goes beyond traditional mechanics of standard procurement suites to make complex decision-making easy. The combination of flexible technology and world-class customer service makes Bonfire the solution of choice for both public and private sector organizations. Bonfire is an award-winning solution recognized by industry-leading outlets including Gartner, GovTech, Spend Matters, Best in SaaS, and the International Business Awards.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology (GTY) brings leading cloud software together to deliver modern solutions for state and local governments, education institutions and healthcare organizations. More than 1,750 agencies across North America leverage GTY solutions to deliver better outcomes for their constituents by improving the way they engage stakeholders and manage their resources. Built for the public sector, the intuitive suite of solutions support the policy, regulation and compliance requirements unique to the public sector. Public Administrative solutions for budgeting (Questica and Sherpa), grants management (eCivis) and procurement (Bonfire) are designed to digitize complex workflows with an intuitive toolset that improves collaboration, transparency and impact. Civic Engagement solutions for payments (CityBase) and permits (OpenCounter) deliver efficiencies while improving citizen access and satisfaction. To learn more about the GTY platform and the positive impact it has on the people and communities it serves visit: www.gtytechnology.com.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 130 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and Dallas. The firm has assets under management totaling $35 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, IT infrastructure, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

About CoProcure Inc.

CoProcure empowers public servants to find and utilize contracts from national purchasing cooperatives, states, and local entities all in one place, for free. Today, thousands of public procurement professionals use CoProcure each month to save time and deliver better, faster public services.