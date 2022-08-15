Outset Medical Awarded VA Contract Aimed at Improving Dialysis Care for Veterans

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”) announced today that the Strategic Acquisition Center (SAC) Office of Procurement, Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a national contract that enables the company’s Tablo® Hemodialysis System to be sold into the 106 VA hospitals in the U.S.

VA medical facilities across the U.S. provide dialysis care for 35,000 veterans. While Tablo is already deployed in some of those facilities, the new five-year contract will enable VA centers to acquire consoles to send veterans home and expand usage in the acute setting. The award provides for an indefinite quantity of services and goods during the Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Award Contract. As part of one of the three centralized contracting entities within the VA, the SAC has been tasked to create superior procurement solutions that deliver on the VA’s promise to veterans.

“Our honored veterans deserve to have the most advanced dialysis care possible, and it is our great privilege to support them through the SAC contract for hemodialysis care,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Outset. “This partnership with the VA will further our mission to bring a technology-enabled, patient-centered approach to dialysis both in the acute and home setting.”

Outset offers the Tablo Hemodialysis System for kidney patients, which is a first-of-its-kind enterprise solution, FDA-cleared for use across the entire continuum of care — from hospital to home. A connected and intelligent device, Tablo has two-way communication with the cloud, which allows treatment data to be sent electronically and enables physicians to remotely monitor patients so that they feel connected to their medical team while being comfortable at home.

Outset, through SDV Medical, was awarded the contract opportunity for SLED, HHD integrated HD/water purification and IHD integrated HD/water purification dialysis:

SLED, or Slow Low Efficiency Dialysis, with Tablo allows for the ability to offer adaptive dialysis specific to a patient’s needs. Incumbent dialysis machines provide either a continuous 24-hour treatment or a short (3-4 hour) treatment, but lack the clinical flexibility to offer treatment durations in between. By contrast, Tablo offers clinicians the flexibility to align treatment time to the patient’s clinical needs.

HHD, or home hemodialysis, allows the patient to perform dialysis treatments in their own home, safely and efficiently, using Tablo, which requires only a standard electrical outlet and tap water to operate.

IHD, or intermittent hemodialysis, allows for traditional dialysis treatment over a 3 to 4-hour period in a chronic or acute setting.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

