Cigna + Oscar Expands Footprint to Bring Small Businesses in Philadelphia Access to Cost-Effective Health Plans

PHILADELPHIA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), a leading global health service company, and Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that Cigna + Oscar2 small business health insurance will be available across the Philadelphia metro area, including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties beginning January 1, 2023, pending regulatory approval.

“A healthy workforce is critical to fueling business growth, and employers can help their workforce stay healthy by providing innovative health plans that offer many new ways for people to access care and stay on top of their health goals,” said Bruce Grimm, senior vice president and commercial segment lead, Cigna. “In this dynamic environment, small businesses need health plans that are affordable, predictable, and simple. With this expansion, Cigna + Oscar health plans are now able to help small businesses in Philadelphia provide their employees with access to quality care at a more affordable cost.”

“Cigna + Oscar had a strong first half of the year with respect to growth –– we recently surpassed the 50,000 member milestone,” said Louis DeStefano, head of the small group business and senior vice president of growth at Oscar. “We are excited to bring this momentum to Philadelphia and look forward to working with small businesses throughout the area.”

Small businesses in the Philadelphia metro area with between one and 50 employees will have access to unique services driven by the combination of Cigna’s provider relationships and Oscar’s consumer-centric, tech-driven approach to customer service and care navigation including:

A quality, nationwide network: Access to hospitals, health care providers, and specialists that can be seen without referrals. The Cigna Open Access Plus network includes 1,000,000+ doctors, specialists, and other providers, and 17,000+ hospital and clinical facilities. 3 This network also offers out-of-area coverage.

A team that knows members by name, and is always there to answer questions and help them manage their care. Employee care navigation: Dedicated support to help employees find the right care in their area, plus easy-to-use tools to locate care on their own.

Members can save on prescriptions with Express Scripts and refill them right from their phone. Healthy minds and bodies: Access to Cigna’s behavioral health network for mental health resources and step-tracking rewards (up to $100 per year).

Cigna and Oscar will share risk equally under a reinsurance agreement for solutions offered through this strategic partnership and plan to grow the partnership over time. For more information, please visit cignaoscar.com.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million membersas of June 30, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

__________________________

1 For businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

2 Cigna + Oscar coverage is insured by Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. CA: benefits administered by Oscar Health Administrators. Other states: benefits administered by Oscar Management Corporation. Pharmacy benefits provided by Express Scripts, Inc. Cigna + Oscar health insurance contains exclusions and limitations. For complete details on product availability and coverage, please refer to your plan documents or contact a representative.

3 Cigna's internal Central Provider File (CPF) as of August 2022. Subject to change.