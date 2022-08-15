B2B Industry Leaders Partner to Create $1.5 Million of Income Expansion for Underrepresented Candidates

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sales Enablement Society has partnered with SV Academy, Seismic, Outreach, and Introhive to tackle deep inequities in the national workforce, through the launch of an innovative flagship DEI program, Enableship. The program seeks to open corporate career opportunities in revenue and sales enablement to high-potential workers from underrepresented backgrounds, with a goal of generating $1.5 million of income expansion over the next 12 months.

Enablement roles have increased 200% in the past two years. However, the majority of these roles are typically not accessible to most under-represented individuals. Enableship’s goal is to create a strong pipeline of trained and vetted candidates to fill these roles, while opening up new career pathways to the workforce’s fastest growing segment.

The Enableship coalition recognizes that the underrepresentation of BIPOC candidates in the field is the result of multiple barriers to entry into the profession.

“This is not a problem one individual organization can solve on their own,” said Mo Schlick, President of the Sales Enablement Society. “There are multiple barriers for candidates at every step. If we want to make a real impact for companies and families, we must work together.”

Through the coalition of its partners, Enableship is able to break down barriers to entry and support diverse candidates through all stages of the career transition, including recruitment, training and reskilling, coaching, job placement, and continuous mentorship. While Enableship focuses on entry-level roles, starting salaries are significantly higher than the national average.

“We are focusing on a goal of $1.5M in income expansion for our candidates over the next 12 months,” said Rahim Fazal, Co-founder and CEO of SV Academy. “The work we are doing together is transforming lives.”

For more information on Enableship, register here for the webinar on August 23, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PDT, where SES, SV Academy, and the Enableship coalition will discuss the systemic barriers to achieving better diversity and inclusion in B2B sales enablement. Contact enableship@sesociety.org if you would like to get involved as a hiring partner, mentor, or partner, or visit sesociety.org/enableship to learn more.

About Sales Enablement Society (SES)

Sales Enablement Society (SES) is the largest global nonprofit organization for sales enablement professionals, whose mission is to elevate the role of sales enablement as a strategic function within an organization to enhance sales productivity and drive growth. SES is focused on elevating the role of sales enablement in organizations worldwide through engagement, communication, research, and development. Founded in 2016, SES has grown to over 10,000 professionals across 59 countries and 29 chapters, representing all areas of the sales enablement community, from practitioners and suppliers to industry experts and academics. SES is also the industry’s most active network of sales enablement professionals with a LinkedIn community of over 20,000 members. To learn more, visit www.sesociety.org and follow SES on LinkedIn.

About SV Academy

SV Academy is on a mission to create $100B of wealth expansion for under-represented jobseekers. Founded in 2017, SV Academy supports over 400 SaaS employers with a highly connected community of rigorously trained, high performing sales and customer success talent. The company’s platform offers skills building, mentoring, job placement assistance and post-hiring support such as networking events and coaching, with 60% of its graduates being promoted in the first year. SV Academy was named #2 Most Innovative Education Program by Fast Company and is supported by OWL Ventures, Uprising, Bloomberg Beta, Kapor Capital, ReThink Education, as well as Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures. To learn more, visit sv.academy.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement CloudTM is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world’s largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organizations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Outreach

Outreach is the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth. We are helping every organization achieve its growth potential by delivering sales execution workflows that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to close execution gaps across the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to deal management to forecasting. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations together in one platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Adobe, Okta, DocuSign, and SAP, depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. Learn more here.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, with the single largest deployment of its kind in the world. Trusted by some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards, 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive’s AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.ai