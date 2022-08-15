BerlinRosen Expands Public Affairs and Issue Advocacy Expertise with Investment in Glen Echo Group

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through BerlinRosen, it has made an investment in and partnered with Glen Echo Group (www.glenechogroup.com) and its founder and CEO, Maura Corbett, to grow its technology public affairs and issue advocacy practice areas that complement BerlinRosen’s current service offerings. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. O2 made a significant investment in BerlinRosen in January 2022.

Glen Echo Group is the leading technology public affairs and creative communications firm at the forefront of the rapidly changing policy landscape surrounding the internet and digital economy globally. Based in Washington, D.C., with an additional office in Chicago, IL, Glen Echo employs 32 full time strategists serving an array of blue-chip technology clients including Google, Palo Alto Networks, Mozilla, the Hewlett Cyber Initiative, Twilio, and the University of California’s National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement.

“The internet is no longer a revolution. It is now the driver of our modern economy, society, and democracy. The decisions we make now will govern the future of our digital world and we care deeply about those outcomes,” said Corbett, who will continue to lead Glen Echo Group as CEO going forward. “This investment and partnership with BerlinRosen is the rocket fuel we need to meet the growing challenges for our partners, and the next generation of the global economy. We are ready.”

Jonathan Rosen, Co-Founder and Co-Principal at BerlinRosen commented, “When we invest in growth, we’re looking for companies that are singular leaders in their space and sectors that are going to define the future. No one has a deeper understanding of the tech policy environment than Glen Echo.

"BerlinRosen’s strong and expanding technology practice – with deep expertise in consumer technology, energy, sustainable technology, and more – will benefit from Glen Echo Group’s policy expertise and public affairs offerings that include industry-leading media relations, coalition building, event planning, content creation, branding, and digital strategy.”

Sean Darin at O2 commented, “Glen Echo is miles ahead of the ever-changing policy landscape impacting the technology industry and their deep technology expertise is a great asset to the BerlinRosen platform. This partnership will enable Glen Echo to deepen their talent bench, digital expertise, and suite of service offerings to continue to scale with and better serve their clients. We are extremely excited to back Maura and the Glen Echo team to grow their practice.”

About Glen Echo Group

Glen Echo Group is the go-to for clients looking for strategic, cutting-edge, creative communications. Glen Echo integrates technology policy expertise, media relations, coalition building, event planning, content creation, branding, and social media into highly creative and compelling campaigns for clients across the New Economy. Additional information is available at www.glenechogroup.com.

About BerlinRosen

BerlinRosen is a fast-growing, full-service communications firm with more than 300 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2005, BerlinRosen has powerfully expanded its presence in corporate, social impact / ESG, nonprofit, entertainment, media, racial justice, healthcare, real estate, technology, issue advocacy and workers’ rights communications. They have received many important accolades including Large Agency of the Year (PRNews), finalist Large Agency of the Year (PRWeek), finalist for Digital Agency of the Year (PRNews), Agency Elite (PRNet), Gold in Consumer Marketing (HSMAI) and Best Integrated Campaign (PRSA). Additional information is available at www.berlinrosen.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.