IRONSCALES Announces Partnership with Distributor, Distology, to Provide Comprehensive Email Security Across the UK and EMEA

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRONSCALES, the leader in AI-powered email security and the fastest growing email security company in the world, announces a partnership with distributor, Distology, to expand the distribution of email and messaging platform cybersecurity solutions to organizations throughout the UK and EMEA.

“As business networks of all sizes are becoming increasingly distributed across cloud services, cybersecurity concerns continue to rise. Security teams are struggling with phishing attacks slipping through existing technology and are lacking awareness training to adequately equip employees. IRONSCALES integrated email security and security awareness training solution is needed now more than ever,” said Russell McGuire, CRO of IRONSCALES. “We are excited to partner with Distology to protect organizations and their employees across the UK and Europe from phishing attacks.”

Research from Distology has found that 46% of IT leaders believe their biggest cybersecurity risk lies in the advancements in threats and technology, signalling they believe the technical debt in their cybersecurity strategy will leave their organization more susceptible to attack. Additionally, more than one-third of IT leaders see the risks in their employees not being educated enough to identify cybersecurity threats.

IRONSCALES and Distology’s partnership enables greater distribution of IRONSCALES’ email security solution to protect organizations from phishing. IRONSCALES integrated phishing simulation and security awareness training will help IT leaders train employees on how to identify and flag phishing attacks, which reduces overall cybersecurity risk within these organizations.

“IRONSCALES’ email security solution includes simulation and training programs which makes it a full-bodied solution that we know our partners will find significant value in,” said Lance Williams, Chief Product Officer, Distology. “Here at Distology, our goal is to provide security solutions that create long-term, positive impacts for IT teams and their orgnaisations, which is why we are excited to welcome IRONSCALES to our vendor portfolio.”

To learn more about IRONSCALES’ email security awareness training and comprehensive cybersecurity platform, visit https://ironscales.com/solutions or https://www.distology.com/vendor/ironscales/.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is a leading email security company focused on fighting back against today’s modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. We believe our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force’s elite Intelligence Technology unit, IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Distology

Distology is an award-winning, passionate and highly knowledgeable cybersecurity distributor, representing leading and emerging vendors and supporting an extensive network of IT resellers, solution providers, and service providers across the EMEA region. We believe in the power of people as well as technology, with culture and customer service playing a pivotal role in our business approach, alongside leading security products and services.

Our work and approach to business has seen us take home multiple coveted awards including CRN’s 2020 Technical Employee of the Year at the Women in Channel Awards, which we continue to be recognised for as a result of our focus on diversity and gender parity. In addition, CRN named Distology its 2020 Cloud Distributor of the Year and 2019 Distributor of the Year sub £250m.

Our ethos is based on collaboration, trust and transparency. Our passionate and energetic workforce acts as an extension of the vendors we represent, as well as the resellers, solution/service providers that we partner with. We invest heavily to ensure the knowledge and technical expertise we offer is on par with vendors’ own in-house teams.

The vendors we work with represent market leading, cutting-edge technology that enables our resellers to provide the most innovative and latest cybersecurity solutions.

For more information visit www.distology.com.

