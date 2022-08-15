eCloudvalley Partners up with The Royal Group to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Cambodia

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eCloudvalley Digital Technology, a leading provider of digital transformation in Asia, has announced the establishment of a joint venture in Cambodia with The Royal Group. The strategic partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in Cambodia and unleash local enterprise innovations by leveraging eCloudvalley's extensive cloud experience and The Royal Group's strong local connections.

eCloudvalley Chief Executive Officer MP Tsai said:" The collaboration with The Royal Group reaffirms eCloudvalley's commitment to accelerating global digital transformation and our customers can rely on a local team that provides global support. The Royal Group is the most prestigious conglomerate in Cambodia. eCloudvalley is honored to cooperate with The Royal Group to accelerate digital transformation in Cambodia. eCloudvalley will provide training to build a local technical team while sharing our global cloud experience with the local market. Together with The Royal Group, we believe the cloud service will provide the impetus for Cambodia's digital transformation."

Royal Group's Chairman Neak Oknha Kith Meng said " This is yet another important milestone for The Royal Group and Cambodia's ICT sector. By partnering with Amazon Web Services' first APAC partner, eCloudvalley, and bringing local cloud expertise to the Kingdom of Cambodia. Royal Group’s mission is to accelerate Cambodia's rapid digital advancement and to show the world that Cambodia does have the digital tools that put the country on the digital map, follow the government's strategic framework, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, to stimulate Cambodia's digital economy."

eCloudvalley started its cooperation with AWS in 2014, and AWS has widely recognized its achievements since then. In 2022, it has won a variety of recognitions in Asian markets, including AWS Specialized Partner of the Year ASEAN, AWS Services Partner of the Year ASEAN, AWS Partner of the Year in Malaysia, AWS Partner of the Year in the Philippines, AWS Services Partner of the Year in Hong Kong.

About eCloudvalley

eCloudvalley Digital Technology is AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and audited born-in-the-cloud Managed Services Partner. eCloudvalley is the notable vendor in the Asia Pacific Representative Vendors of Public Cloud MSP on Gartner and awarded Financial Times “High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific”. eCloudvalley has served 1,800+ enterprises to perform any digital transformation. Our core competencies include Cloud Security, Cyber Security, Cloud Migration, Managed Services Provider, Data Solution, SAP, DB Freedom, Cloud Training, DevOps, Serverless, and Containers.