Mary Kay Inc. Continues Its Support of Women’s Empowerment at the International Women’s Forum Cornerstone Conference in Chile

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc. continues its support of women’s entrepreneurship, empowerment and thought leadership as a sponsor of the 2022 International Women’s Forum (IWF) Cornerstone Conference. Taking place on 17-18 May in Santiago, the Conference convened global decision makers who explored the most pressing challenges to progress on gender equality for the Latin American region.

For the first time ever, IWF commissioned groundbreaking research as part of its annual conference programming with funding by Mary Kay. Conducted by the Latinobarómetro founded by Marta Lagos, this research, titled “ Latin American Women: Democracy & Society from a Gender Perspective,” is the first-ever analysis of a quarter of a century (1995-2020) of public opinion and attitudes towards and by women on gender equality issues in 18 Latin American countries.

“ Marta Lagos, one of the world’s foremost pollsters, revealed key findings from over 25 years of gender research by her firm Latinobarómetro. For decades she has had her finger on the pulse of Latin America, tracking shifts in attitudes on politics, society and culture,” said Stephanie O’Keefe, CEO of International Women’s Forum. “ We are truly proud to share these important findings with the world thanks to our partnership with Mary Kay.”

“ Now, more than ever, the collection of gender data is crucial to inform advocacy and policy work. I am so pleased for Mary Kay to support this impressive compilation of research, ‘Latin American Women: Democracy and Society from a Gender Perspective.’ It is our collective and individual responsibility to learn from the experiences of women in Latin America and to use this data to keep pushing the needle to achieve gender equality in the region and around the world,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay Inc.

Not only does this research reveal the most important changes in the opinions, attitudes, and behaviors of Latin American women over the last 25 years, but it also looks at the barriers to change. The latest data was gathered in October 2020 at the end of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and, therefore, reflects the initial impact of the pandemic and the rollback on gender equality progress which we have witnessed globally.

Access the full study and the executive summary here.

453,817 interviews conducted over the last quarter of a century by Latinobarómetro in 18 Latin American countries from 1995 to October 2020.

List of countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

The study is available in Spanish and English.

ABOUT MARY KAY

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S FORUM

The International Women’s Forum (IWF) is an invitation-only network of the most accomplished women in the world. IWF connects women leaders across every professional sector in support of each other and the common mission of advancing women’s leadership and championing equality worldwide. Established in New York City in 1974, today IWF is comprised of over 7,500 preeminent women leaders in 33 countries. IWF is the only organization of this scale that builds significant relationships between C-level women from every sector across the globe. Learn more at www.iwforum.org.