AshBritt Honored as Trailblazer in Women in Emergency Management; Leads Panel at 2022 Rhode Island Preparedness Conference

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AshBritt, the rapid-response emergency management and logistics company, is pleased to announce that Dilia Camacho, Business and Client Relations Manager at AshBritt, will be representing the company today at the 2022 Rhode Island Preparedness Conference. Camacho will be speaking on the importance and impact of women in the emergency management field as part of the conference’s Women in Emergency Management panel. Camacho is set to lead the panel and discussion on leadership, mentorship, and women in the industry.

Though emergency management is an ever-growing field with lucrative pay and career growth, as of 2019 just 34.8% of emergency management directors are women. Led by CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo, as well as senior positions held by women such as Camacho, AshBritt is an industry leader of women in the field and in roles of leadership.

The company is also dedicated to multiple nationwide inclusion initiatives and introducing young women to the industry, providing accessible resources and content that supports women as they explore, engage, and grow in emergency management careers. AshBritt created Women in the Field Emergency Management (WTFem) as a tool to support women through sharing resources, data, and personal experiences, as well as connection to other groups involved in mentoring, education, and scholarships. Earlier this year, AshBritt was honored for their leadership and trailblazing work, ranking 2nd out of 100 for top women-led businesses of Florida at the 17th Annual Commonwealth Institute of Florida Luncheon.

A longtime leader in the emergency management field, Camacho brings incredible knowledge and insight to today’s panel. Credited as an environmental steward, Camacho has 24 years of combined experience from the private and public sectors. Her diverse background includes county government experience and specialization in solid waste operations, facilities, hazardous waste collection and disposal, waste reduction, recycling, and emergency disaster recovery management. In 2017, Camacho spearheaded Hurricane Irma’s Disaster Recovery Mission in Collier County, Florida. Her leadership was instrumental in managing the recovery process for restoring storm-impact areas and her talent for utilizing local governmental, municipal, and district support and resources was unparalleled.

“AshBritt prioritizes building inclusivity and equality in the historically male-dominated industry of emergency management and related fields of solid waste and public works — and believes women are well positioned to ensure that a community is brought back better after a disaster,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt. “Dilia lives this mindset each and every day in her work. We’re very proud to have her represent our company and this mission at the 2022 Rhode Island Preparedness Conference.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to represent AshBritt at the 2022 Rhode Island Preparedness Conference and bring awareness to women in emergency management,” said Dilia Camacho, Business and Client Relations Manager at AshBritt. “Over my 24 years in environmental services, I’ve had extensive career growth and countless opportunities to help families and communities impacted by disasters. It’s an incredibly rewarding career and I’m immensely grateful for the chance to share this with the Rhode Island community.”

About AshBritt:

AshBritt is a national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company. AshBritt has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters across 30 states and has conducted more than 400 missions, successfully serving over 600 clients. AshBritt is the trusted emergency management contractor for cities, counties, and states and for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense where AshBritt holds a pre-position debris management contract which covers 25 U.S. states. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers, and vaccination sites across 20 states. For more information, visit www.ashbritt.com.