OriginClear Installs EveraBOX for Integrated Municipal Water Disinfection

Modern infrastructure projects expect to have a minimum service life of 75 years or more, requiring integrated water systems that last just as long. While steel and concrete-based equipment solutions are costly, have a limited life cycle, and take longer to install, Modular Water’s structurally reinforced thermoplastic systems plug-in and begin work almost immediately, with the expected service life for modern projects. OriginClear aims to provide a one-stop shop for pre-engineered water solutions. Through its subsidiaries Modular Water Systems and Progressive Water Treatment, OriginClear offers technologically superior, money-saving equipment with a track record of proven success. Their clients include some of the largest household names in the world, including an American clean energy automaker, an eco-conscious luxury hotel chain, and a multinational technology company that is best known for its e-commerce. (Photo: OriginClear)

Modern infrastructure projects expect to have a minimum service life of 75 years or more, requiring integrated water systems that last just as long. While steel and concrete-based equipment solutions are costly, have a limited life cycle, and take longer to install, Modular Water’s structurally reinforced thermoplastic systems plug-in and begin work almost immediately, with the expected service life for modern projects. OriginClear aims to provide a one-stop shop for pre-engineered water solutions. Through its subsidiaries Modular Water Systems and Progressive Water Treatment, OriginClear offers technologically superior, money-saving equipment with a track record of proven success. Their clients include some of the largest household names in the world, including an American clean energy automaker, an eco-conscious luxury hotel chain, and a multinational technology company that is best known for its e-commerce. (Photo: OriginClear)

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announced the inaugural delivery and installation of its pre-engineered EveraBOX™ to implement a low-risk Liquid Ammonium Sulfate (LAS) disinfectant system for Pennsylvania’s Beaver Falls Municipal Water Authority (BFMA). Typical of MWS products, EveraBOX is manufactured using inexpensive, long-lasting High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) or Polypropylene (PP) materials. These materials have proven to be less affected by supply chain issues currently impacting metal and fiberglass construction.

With the launch of the EveraBOX™ system, OriginClear adds another equipment offering to its extensive product line of existing water equipment products.

“Having this selection of pre-engineered equipment packages allows water engineers and consulting firms the opportunity to specify water infrastructure solutions that rapidly install at the customer’s site ─ all of which reduces engineering time, fabrication cost, and site installation cost,” said Daniel M. Early, PE, OriginClear’s Chief Engineer and MWS General Manager.

EveraBOX, a standardized Modular Water Systems (MWS) product, is a compact and customizable Modular Water equipment enclosure system developed for the water industry that allows end-users to realize significant improvements in equipment integration, delivery, commissioning, and life-cycle operations. OriginClear’s Progressive Water Treatment (PWT) division provided expert design and start-up services.

“The BFMA Eastvale Water Treatment Plant required a turnkey solution to replace their dangerous anhydrous ammonia process with a low-risk Liquid Ammonium Sulfate (LAS) system (for monochloramine generation, providing a long-lasting and potent disinfectant residual for the distribution network). The engineers at Progressive Water Treatment worked with BFMA and Entech Engineering throughout the design phase to provide a customized, modular EveraBOX solution.

“The EveraBOX unit includes a 2,500-gallon bulk tank (with bulk-fill connection and secondary containment), 130-gallon day tank, transfer pump, three dosing pumps, a pipe and valve manifold and programmable logic controller (PLC), capable of communicating with the existing plant SCADA panel,” stated Mr. Early.

After a seamless plug-in of the electrical and chemical feed lines, the OriginClear PWT team provided on-site start-up assistance and training for BFMA’s plant operators, including demonstration of the PLC’s alarm capabilities. Currently, OriginClear is assisting BFMA’s systems integrator in flow-pacing the LAS dosing pumps for more efficient chemical use.

“OriginClear’s PWT team has absolutely been an integral part of the success of this project!” shared Mark Widdersheim, PE, Senior Project Engineer for Entech Engineering.

Modern infrastructure projects expect to have a minimum service life of 75 years or more, requiring integrated water systems that last just as long. While steel and concrete-based equipment solutions are costly, have a limited life cycle, and take longer to install, Modular Water’s structurally reinforced thermoplastic systems plug-in and begin work almost immediately, with the expected service life for modern projects.

OriginClear aims to provide a one-stop shop for pre-engineered water solutions. Through its subsidiaries Modular Water Systems and Progressive Water Treatment, OriginClear offers technologically superior, money-saving equipment with a track record of proven success. Their clients include some of the largest household names in the world, including an American clean energy automaker, an eco-conscious luxury hotel chain, and a multinational technology company that is best known for its e-commerce.

Committed to democratizing access to much-needed water solutions, OriginClear launched Water On Demand™ to include performance-based financing as a key component. Water on Demand™ allows commercial and multifamily residential buildings to install pay-per-gallon water recycling systems onsite and pay for it like a utility bill, with no upfront cost.

“We are excited to partner with business owners, developers, architects, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineers, and leading firms such as Entech Engineering, to bring our first-in-class water technology solutions to commercial and multifamily residential buildings,” said Riggs Eckelberry, CEO of OriginClear. “With the USA recycling less than 1% of its water, it’s imperative that we take charge and treat our water at the point of use. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this clean water revolution, to bring clean, safe, and abundant water to all.”

About OriginClear Inc.

Once a government monopoly, Clean Water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling this megatrend. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

Like us on Facebook

Subscribe to us on YouTube

Signup for our Newsletter

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law