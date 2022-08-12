Carbon Streaming Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) announced today that it has changed its auditor to Deloitte LLP (“Deloitte”) from Baker Tilly WM LLP (“Baker Tilly”), effective August 11, 2022. Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, Carbon Streaming’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Baker Tilly and approved the appointment of Deloitte as the Company’s auditor until the next annual general meeting of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the response letters from Deloitte and Baker Tilly, have been filed on SEDAR. There were no “reportable events”, as the term is defined in NI 51-102, between the Company and Baker Tilly.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming is an ESG principled company offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

The Company has executed carbon credit streaming agreements related to over 10 projects around the globe, including nature-based, biochar, methane avoidance, clean cookstove and water filtration projects.

