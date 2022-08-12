Humana to Expand Medicaid Services in Wisconsin with Acquisition of Inclusa, Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it will acquire substantially all of the assets of Inclusa, Inc., a Managed Care Organization (“MCO”) in Wisconsin that provides long-term care services and supports to approximately 16,600 older adults and adults with disabilities through the state’s Family Care program. For more than 20 years, Inclusa has partnered with local healthcare providers and community resources to connect members with the support and services they need. Inclusa’s programs help eligible seniors and adults with disabilities to live independently in the communities they call home.

As an MCO, Inclusa works with over 6,000 service providers in approximately 40 service categories and is contracted with the State of Wisconsin and permitted through the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance to provide Family Care services and supports in 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

“For decades, Humana has been focused on improving the health and wellbeing of the people of Wisconsin and we are pleased to expand both our geographic presence and the scope of services we can offer through the acquisition of Inclusa,” said John Barger, Humana Medicaid President. “The long-term care services delivered by Inclusa and their contracted providers under Wisconsin’s Family Care program provide important assistance for eligible individuals that value their member-centered care model. We look forward to combining Inclusa’s and Humana’s expertise and capabilities to grow the Inclusa business and help even more people get the long-term care they need.”

“Since our founding in 2000, the mission of Inclusa has been to maximize health outcomes for our members by proactively partnering with others to build vibrant and inclusive communities in Wisconsin that offer people dignity, choice, and connections,” said Mark Hilliker, Inclusa Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of the success we have achieved and look forward to the greater impact our team can have as part of Humana.”

The acquisition of Inclusa follows Humana’s 2020 acquisition of Wisconsin health care company iCare and will further increase the number of Medicaid recipients served by Humana, which currently totals approximately 1 million Medicaid members across five states – Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Humana was also recently awarded contracts in Ohio and Louisiana.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary state regulatory filings as well as other customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

