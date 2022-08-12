INFICON Awarded GSA Contract

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INFICON, a global leader in advanced instrumentation designed for fast, on-site detection of chemical agents and other industrial applications, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the General Services Administration (GSA) to supply its field-portable, HAPSITE® chemical identification systems to the U.S. Government. The award includes a multi-year agreement between INFICON and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The complete line of INFICON HAPSITE gas chromatograph/mass spectrometer (GC/MS) systems for immediate and on-site identification and analysis of protection against dangerous compounds, including contaminates, explosives and toxic industrial chemicals in air, soil or water, including specialized accessories, are included with the award.

“We are pleased to receive this award for HAPSITE instruments, which are proven to provide lab quality on-site assessments for safety and security around the world,” said Lukas Winkler, president and CEO of INFICON. “Our HAPSITE instruments are used by hazardous materials teams worldwide to provide immediate on-site information to make critical life and health decisions.”

ABOUT GSA

GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of nearly 370 million rentable square feet, overseeing approximately $75 billion in annual contracts, and delivering technology services that serve millions of people across dozens of federal agencies. GSA’s mission is to deliver the best customer experience and value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services to the government and the American people. For more information, visit GSA.gov and follow us at @USGSA.

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

HAPSITE is a registered trademark of INFICON Holding AG.