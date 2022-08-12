Todd Tucker Advances to Executive Vice President for Real Estate Operations and Qualifying Broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, recently announced Todd Tucker, formerly Georgia Properties Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations, is now Executive Vice President for Real Estate Operations and Qualifying Broker. Tucker is a celebrated real estate leader with decades of experience in training, technology, and brokerage management. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates.

“Todd would easily make any list of who’s who in real estate for Atlanta,” said Dan Forsman, Georgia Properties Chairman. “He has taken on so many roles in our company and I couldn’t think of a better professional - and person - to lead our real estate operations and ensure our sales associates’ continued success.”

Added DeAnn Golden, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties: “I’ve been working with Todd for more than 20 years and his dedication to our industry, company and sales associates is absolutely unmatched.”

Tucker began his real estate career as a sales associate in April 1997 and quickly rose to a top producer. He joined the staff at Georgia Properties - then Prudential Georgia Realty - in 2003 as assistant broker in the North Cobb office (now Northwest Office). He then became the Managing Broker of the Douglasville West Georgia Office in 2004 and the broker of the East Cobb office in 2011. In addition to being managing broker for several of the Georgia Properties offices, he has also served as a trainer, technology trainer and safety officer. As part of his expanded role, Tucker oversees many facets of the organization, from the regional managers to facilities and commercial real estate to creator/facilitator of the Chairman’s Circle top associates mastermind groups where he currently oversees five top associates’ groups that meet monthly. Most recently, Todd is a pioneer leader of the newly created BHHS Global Mastermind groups with associate participation from all over the nation.

Deeply involved with both his community and industry, Tucker has held many positions in local Realtor organizations. He served as President of the Cobb Association of REALTORSⓇ in 2004 and President of West Georgia Board of REALTORSⓇ in 2009. He is a former Governor for the Graduate REALTORSⓇ Institute (GRI), past RPAC Trustee and past RIAC Trustee for the Georgia Association of REALTORSⓇ (GAR). Tucker was awarded Realtor of the Year three times in his career with his local Realtor Board and was honored with the Young Achievers Award from the Young Professionals Network (YPN) of GAR. Tucker has served in many positions on the state level over the years but most recently he served on GAR’s Nominating Committee and Special Media Task Force. He also holds the Accredited Buyers Agent (ABR) national designation, the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation and a broker’s license in Georgia and Alabama. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia.

“I look forward to seeing Todd excel in this new role,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America. “He’s an extraordinary leader with the experience to help guide Georgia Properties in this new and exciting chapter of their growth story.”

“I couldn’t be prouder to take on this expanded role for our brokerage,” Tucker said. “We are more than a company, we are a family, and I am honored to take the responsibility of helping our family grow, thrive and prosper.”

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES GEORGIA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full service real estate brokerage company offering residential, commercial and property management services. With over $5.2 billion in sales 2021, 29 office locations and more than 1,600 sales associates, the company continues to expand its footprint in the Atlanta Metro market, including North Georgia Mountain and Lakes and the Southern Crescent. To learn more, visit www.bhhsgeorgia.com.