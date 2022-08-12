Fujifilm and Qure.ai join hands with IHVN to accelerate TB screening in rural Nigerian Communities.

LAGOS, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institute of Human Virology in Nigeria (IHVN) has announced their partnership with Fujifilm, the multinational medical imaging device manufacturers and Qure.ai, a global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions provider to use advanced technology to help optimize tuberculosis (TB) screening outreach in Nigeria. The partnership has enabled USAID funded IHVN to deploy ultra-portable X-ray machines embedded with AI for active case finding in Nigerian rural communities.

TB is the leading cause of death in Sub-Saharan Africa (Nigeria inclusive) and the most common opportunistic co-infection alongside HIV. Fujifilm’s Xair portable Xray device powered by the Qure.ai artificial intelligence algorithms provide an ideal solution for the rural mass testing programs, offering ultra-portability, high accuracy and efficiency point of care diagnostic solutions.

Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, Director and National Coordinator, National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Program - Federal Ministry of Health NIGERIA, said, "The successful piloting of the use of portable digital x-ray from Fujifilm with Qure.ai technology by IHVN in collaboration with NTBLCP, Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria has proven its positive impact on case detection of tuberculosis."

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Aderonke Agbaje, Chief of Party USAID TB-LON 3 Project at Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, said, “IHVN is at the forefront of battling TB and correlated infections using innovative solutions to optimise care delivery. Through our efforts (rural dwellers in communities with difficult terrains have been reached with TB care). Our partnership with Fujifilm and Qure.ai for AI enabled TB screening is our most recent initiatives towards community outreach. We look forward to scaling active case finding efforts and improving patient care."

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is working with IHVN to rapidly increase the level of TB cases detected and treated in Nigeria over the next five years. The project aims to improve access to high-quality, patient-centric treatment for TB, including drug-resistant tuberculosis and co-infections with HIV, which is common in the community. The project also covers contact tracing of TB presumptive cases to curb contagion and bring more cases under the aegis of the national TB reporting system. IHVN is the implementing partner for the project that covers the states of Lagos, Osun, Ogun, and Oyo.

Commenting on the development, Godspower Asika, National Sales Manager – Nigeria, Fujifilm Middle East & Africa, said, “We are happy to note that IHVN is screening numerous communities in Nigeria with our ultra-portable x-ray machine, the Fujifilm FDR Xair, which is integrated with AI technology from Qure.ai. We applaud the Federal Ministry of Health of Nigeria's NTBLCP leadership for working kindly with IHVN to accomplish this, and Fujifilm will continue to make its technology available to all partners and stakeholders.”

Fujifilm FDR Xair is a battery-powered, ultralight, and compact X-ray device that can function for hours without electricity. FDR Xair, coupled with Qure.ai’s Al-powered radiological image analysis allows for accurate screening & detection of lung abnormalities, and presumptive TB even in the remotest parts of the world and can be beneficial in expediting the process of TB diagnosis at the point of care.

Commenting on the partnership, Prashant Warier, CEO and Founder, Qure.ai said, “We are excited to partner with Fujifilm on this project to combine two state-of-the-art technologies for the greater communal good. Our AI enabled chest X-ray solution, qXR, has been evaluated by WHO and meets their criteria for TB triage and screening in the absence of a human reader. IHVN’s Nigeria project will help reinforce what superior technology can do for universal lung health and healthcare access for everyone.”

Qure.ai's chest X-ray software can detect multiple lung abnormalities within a minute. It can accurately assess radiological findings suggestive of a host of diseases, including pneumonia, COPD, TB, and Heart Failure, among others.

Together IHVN, Fujifilm and Qure.ai aim to strengthen the systems and structures for tuberculosis detection, treatment, and notification in rural Nigeria. The partnership will help in reducing the transmission and progression of tuberculosis and aid in accelerating tuberculosis research and innovation to improve the quality of programs implemented.