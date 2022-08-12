Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-9 MAX to Copa Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft on long-term lease to Copa Airlines. This Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines, is part of a multiple-aircraft sale-and-lease back transaction between ACG and Copa Airlines and is the eighth Boeing aircraft currently on lease from ACG to the airline.

“We are pleased to build on our long-standing relationship with Copa Airlines and to support the airline’s current fleet expansion requirements,” said Marine Benoit, ACG Vice President Marketing for the Latin American region.

“The delivery of this aircraft will help continue the expansion of the Hub of the Americas with more frequencies and destinations for the convenience of our passengers. It will be yet another step in our efforts to increase our capacity to meet passenger demand,” said Jose Montero, Senior Vice President of Finance at Copa Airlines.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 475 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2022, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.