Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Awards Sofia Carson Scholarship to Valentina García

The Foundation also awarded an additional 43 scholarships to music students worldwide 

MIAMI--()--The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® awarded the Sofia Carson Scholarship to 19-year-old vocalist and student Valentina García during a special presentation with the artist in Miami. The Prodigy Scholarship (Sofia Carson Scholarship) — created eight years ago to support music education and the Latin music genres — holds a maximum value of $200,000 and allows García to pursue a bachelor's degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston, starting this fall.

The Venezuelan native was selected by the Foundation's Scholarship Committee from a highly competitive group of hundreds of applicants worldwide. Since its establishment, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has committed an extraordinary sum of more than $7.6 million in scholarships, grants, musical instruments, and educational events throughout the United States and Ibero-America.

“Year after year, we are humbled and inspired by the sheer volume and quality of scholarship entries from future Latin music creators committed to pursuing their dreams,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy®. “Since its inception and against adversities, our Foundation has been focused on awarding nearly $1 million in scholarships each year, thanks to the generosity of artists such as Sofia Carson, who continues to solidify the legacy of Latin music and preserve this program for future generations.”

“It has been my privilege to witness the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation’s transformational mission, changing lives through the power of music education,” said Sofia Carson, Global Ambassador of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. “It is my honor to partner with my Foundation family to present Valentina with the Prodigy Scholarship. She is an ever-deserving, brilliant young woman whose voice and talent awed us. Together, may we continue to amplify and lift powerful Latin voices, in every corner of our world.”

“Together, Sofia Carson and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation have changed my life for the better. I am forever grateful for their generosity and the doors they have opened,” said García. “My journey is only beginning, as I bear witness to the impact the Foundation has made on the lives of Latin musicians around the world, I am determined to pay it forward and be a voice for those who are most in need.”

The Foundation also announced the recipients of its annual Gifted Tuition Scholarships and Tuition Assistance Scholarships, that will allow 43 talented students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue an education at some of the most prestigious musical institutions in the world.

Gifted Tuition Scholarship Recipients:

The following three students will each receive the Gifted Tuition Scholarship, with a maximum value of $100,000, which will support the tuition costs of four years of study at the university or college of their choice are:

  • Ferran Rico, electric bassist from Spain
  • Juan Camilo Doria, tenor saxophonist from Colombia
  • Alejo Villareal, electric bassist from Argentina

Juan Camilo Doria’s gift of $100,000 was sponsored by international art collector, gallery owner and philanthropist Gary Nader, Nader Art Museum Scholarship.

Tuition Assistance Scholarship Recipients:

In addition, the following 40 students will each receive the Tuition Assistance Scholarship, a one-time scholarship with a maximum value of $10,000 toward the tuition costs for the university or college of their choice:

Recipient

Country of Origin

Principal Instrument

College/University

Stephanie Acosta

Colombia

Voice

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Cintia Aguilar

Venezuela

Voice

Longy School of Music of Bard College, Boston

Luis Anselmi

Venezuela

Cuatro Venezolano

Humber College, Canada

Cobe Isai

Banda Salcido

Mexico

Guitar

Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico

Rafael Beck

d'Avila Mello

Brazil

Flute

Faculdade e Conservatório Souza Lima, Brazil

Joaquin Bonilla

Ecuador

Flute

Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University

Gabriel Braga

Brazil

Trombone

Faculdade e Conservatório Souza Lima, Brazil

Sebastian Castillo

Panama

Piano

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Nicolas Castro Granados

Colombia

Saxophone

Conservatorio Superior de Música de Castilla y León, Salamanca, Spain

Lorenzo Curik

Argentina

Drum Set

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Arthur de Souza

Lima Scarpini

Brazil

Guitar

Faculdade e Conservatório Souza Lima, Brazil

Abner Felipe Dos Santos Martins

Brazil

Guitar

Faculdade e Conservatório Souza Lima, Brazil

Marien Femerling Garcia

Mexico

Piano

Manhattan School of Music, New York

Jhoely Garay

Mexico

Guitar

Manhattan School of Music, New York

Francisco Garrido

Venezuela

Guitar

Conservatorium van Amsterdam, Netherlands

Andres Guerra

Venezuela

Guitar

The New School, New York

Maximiliano Jaime

Colombia

Drum Set

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Damian Kompel

Argentina

Clarinet

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Marina Marchi Silveira

Brazil

Voice

Faculdade e Conservatório Souza Lima, Brazil

Sebastián Mariño

Puerto Rico

Saxophone

Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico

Simon Martinez

Ecuador

Piano

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Octavio Mujica

United States

Cello

San Francisco Conservatory of Music

Marcelo Murillo

United States

Drum Set

University of Oregon

Andrés Nali

Venezuela

Percussion

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Gabriel Nieves

Mexico

Flute

Conservatorio de las Rosas, Mexico

Rafael Nocedo Gonzalez

Cuba

Piano

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Daniel Olivero

Venezuela

Voice

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Andrés Felipe Palacios Rodas

Colombia

Guitar

Peabody Institute of the John Hopkins University, Baltimore

João Vítor Aredes Martins Paulo

Brazil

Drum Set

Faculdade e Conservatório Souza Lima, Brazil

Kalebe Requena

Brazil

Trumpet

Faculdade e Conservatório Souza Lima, Brazil

Oscar Rojas

Mexico

Piano

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Isaac Romagosa

Spain

Guitar

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Orlando Salazar

Venezuela

Oboe

Longy School of Music of Bard College, Boston

Juan Sebastian Sanchez

Colombia

Percussion

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Joao Semedo

Portugal

Vibraphone

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Kristalis Sotomayor

Puerto Rico

Flute

Boston Conservatory, Boston

Gustavo Tenes

Brazil

Electric Bass

Faculdade e Conservatório Souza Lima, Brazil

Ángela Varo Moreno

Spain

Violin

Berklee College of Music, Boston

Ayin Villagra-Brown

Chile

Piano

The New School, New York

Marcus Vinicius de Oliveira Figueiredo da Silva

Brazil

Double Bass

Royal Northern College of Music, England

ABOUT THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION:

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by The Latin Recording Academy® in 2014 to further international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world’s culture. The Foundation provides college scholarships, educational programs and grants for the research and preservation of its rich musical legacy and heritage, and to date has donated more than $7.6 million with the support of The Latin Recording Academy’s members, artists, corporate sponsors and other generous donors. For additional information, or to make a donation, please visit latingrammyculturalfoundation.org, Amazon Smile or our Facebook page. And follow us @latingrammyfdn on Twitter and Instagram, and at Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation on Facebook.

ABOUT SOFIA CARSON:

Sofia Carson is a force of nature, rising to the top of all she endeavors with grace and style in the world of entertainment. She has forged a singular path in music, film, television and philanthropy. Carson currently stars as Cassie in the smash hit Netflix film Purple Hearts. She also serves as Executive Producer and co-wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack. Purple Hearts was the #1 film globally on Netflix with over 150 million hours viewed in its first 10 days of release. Carson is a multi-platinum, award-nominated singer and songwriter. She’s garnered over 2 billion streams, over 8 billion total music consumption to date, and reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200. She recently released her self-titled debut album, Sofia Carson. The magnetic pop album, via Hollywood Records, tells a story about a girl who falls in love, only to be shattered into pieces, but nonetheless, survives. This year, she performs the song “Applause” from the upcoming film Tell It Like A Woman written by the legendary Academy Award nominee Diane Warren. As an actress, she has starred in Netflix’s Feel The Beat, Michael Bay’s Songbird, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Disney’s global phenomenon Descendants. As a philanthropist, she stands out as UNICEF’s US Ambassador. She is dedicated to using her voice to engage the youth across the U.S. to relentlessly pursue an equitable world for every child through the lifesaving force of education. Carson is the first female Global Ambassador for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®.

